This 3-Ingredient Homemade Cocktail Sauce Is Perfect In A Pinch

It's such a tragedy when you run out of your favorite store-bought cocktail sauce during a Saturday night shindig with your friends. Cocktail sauce perks up the taste and mouthfeel of shrimp or oysters, making those seafood morsels the party-in-your-mouth they deserve to be. Fortunately, three ingredients that you probably already have in your kitchen -– ketchup, lemon, and horseradish –- puts shrimp or oyster cocktail back on the table.

All three ingredients have a strong enough flavor to tone down tasty but fishy shrimp or oyster flavors, a must if you want to refine the taste of your shrimp or oyster cocktails. Horseradish, in particular, is enough to add balance to the myriad flavors in these recipes without adding a heavy residue.

Traditional cocktail sauce recipes, usually include a few more ingredients that embolden the taste of the dip even further. Chief among them are Worcestershire sauce and a hot sauce of some sort, like Sriracha or Tabasco (one of Queen Elizabeth's favorites), as well as salt and pepper. In a pinch, the three-ingredient cocktail sauce works. The ratio of ingredients for the simplified recipe comes down to something like one cup of ketchup to one to two tablespoons (each) of horseradish and lemon juice. Just pour those ingredients into a small bowl, mix, and presto! The food spread at the shindig is viable again.

