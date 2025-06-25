16 Best Dipping Sauces For Crab Legs

Seafood comes in many shapes and forms, and there's no better way to celebrate the ocean's bounty than by indulging in a plate (or two) of crab legs. Whether you're steaming crab legs or eating them cold, they're a dish that's always better shared (not to mention, it seems a little silly to only make enough for one person). Once you've decided what kinds of crab you're going to buy, stocked up on tools to easily crack open your crab legs, and bought your usual party supplies, it's time to start thinking about what dipping sauces you're going to serve them with.

Crab legs are pretty flavorful on their own, but cracking them open and dunking them in a dipping sauce is what makes the experience truly worth it. Plus, a dipping sauce can bring out unique flavor nuances and make for a more satisfying mouthfeel. We've rounded up a list of some of the tastiest sauces, dips, and accoutrements you should serve with your crab legs. Some are store-bought, while others can be easily made at home and served with different types of crab. What they all have in common, though, is that they're absolutely worth serving at your next crab extravaganza.