Before The Shrimp Cocktail, Another Shellfish Was The Popular Choice

A delicate ring of shrimp set gingerly around the brim of a stemmed martini (or sundae) glass, inside which is a bright red, tangy sauce. For such a simple dish, the shrimp cocktail has what you might call staying power, as it has thoroughly ingrained itself in dining culture since its creation, and has even served as a sort of unofficial dish of Las Vegas casinos for quite some time. And while these days, most talk surrounding shrimp cocktails is in relation to maximizing the sauce's flavor, such as in whipping up a quick but delicious three-ingredient cocktail sauce, or in mixing an interesting lingonberry cocktail sauce, a quick look back in time reveals that there was once a much larger change that took place pertaining to this dish.

For a not-insubstantial amount of time, a number of years before shrimp ever graced these sauce-filled glasses, fresh oysters were actually the seafood of choice for this unique dish. Oysters were something of a trendy food back in the late 1800s heading into the 1900s, and a story arises around this time of someone having created a "drink" involving shucked oysters and what appears to be a proto-cocktail sauce. It didn't take long for lemon to get into the mix, since it's such a great addition to oysters -– and before you know it, the oyster cocktail began to gain steam. So next time you sit down with that picturesque ring of shrimp, just remember that it was not always that way.