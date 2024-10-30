The Condiment You Should Avoid Buying At The Grocery Store

Condiments are indisputable pantry essentials that can make or break a meal. While most condiments are worth buying at the store, there's one you're better off making at home: salad dressing.

Salad dressings are deceptively complex. Although they come in many shades of flavors threaded with nuanced notes and toothsome undertones, salad dressings are surprisingly simple to make with common kitchen provisions. Matter of fact, you probably have the necessary items for a well-made salad topper in your pantry and fridge right now. A basic vinaigrette, for example, is a simple combination of oil and vinegar. Once you introduce herbs, citrus juice, and other fixings, you have a flavor-forward dressing that works with many different medleys of greens and grains. Even more robust dressings like ranch can be made with sour cream, mayonnaise, and herbs — and buttermilk is totally optional. Why waste money on an expensive store-bought salad dressing when you can make one with ingredients you already have?

Even if you have to purchase the ingredients to prepare a salad dressing, they're typically versatile enough to incorporate into many other recipes, making it well worth the purchase. Not to mention that preparing a salad dressing is as easy as shaking, stirring, or blending the ingredients until they become one. Because you can make single-servings, homemade salad dressing is also a waste-free practice; gone are the days where you would throw out yet another crusty, quarter-used store-bought dressing. And as long as you can perfect your salad dressing ratios, you can tailor this condiment to your unique tastes and dietary preferences, which isn't always possible with store-bought varieties.