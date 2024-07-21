What Sets Old World Pepperoni Apart From The Rest

Pepperoni is consistently ranked as the most popular pizza topping, and it's hard to imagine that anything else could come close. Now, all you pizza lovers may think you know all there is to know about pepperoni, but few really understand just how diverse the pepperoni world is. There are numerous distinct styles of pepperoni. Of course, you have the typical pepperonis found on most chain pizzas, which are flat, and about the size of a half-dollar coin. Sometimes, you'll see huge circles of deli pepperoni, a common choice for sandwiches. But the true cream of the crop, the once and future king of the pepperoni kingdom, is Old World pepperoni.

Old World pepperoni refers to the type of pepperoni that cups up when you cook it, allowing the edges to get just a little bit charred and crisp. It is typically spicier than your standard, flat pepperoni, and when it cups, you get a little pool of chili-infused oil in the center. It brings more flavor and texture to pizza than other types of pepperoni. It is commonly associated with Detroit-style pizza, but it is an asset to almost any type of pie (except deep dish, where the cupping power would be lost). The key to Old World pepperoni's cupping magic lies in its casing.