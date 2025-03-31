Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Black Garlic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Black garlic might sound weird and might look weirder, but it is a secret weapon that many home cooks have started embracing over the years. It was once criminally overlooked or perhaps under the radar, but thankfully it has become more accessible and widely incorporated by the Western culinary world. With roots in Korean cuisine that go back centuries, it has flavored many unique dishes by adding a super rich, umami punch that elevates any meal.

It's one of those ingredients that brings an undeniable depth of flavor to any dish it's added to, from savory to unexpected sweet recipes. If you want to impress people at a dinner party, and keep your guests guessing about what exactly you added to your vinaigrette, try black garlic. It's truly a fun ingredient to play with and it doesn't require an advanced palate or culinary background to understand how best to use it. While it might not be the cheapest ingredient relative to its volume, a little goes a long way, and you'll find yourself reaching for it over and over, rather than letting it die a slow death in the pantry.

Here, we aim to help you learn about the myriad ways to use black garlic, in addition to understanding what it is, what it goes with, where to source it, and how to incorporate it into your own cooking for maximum impact. If you've always been curious about it, but never felt ready to dive in, let us guide you and inspire you.