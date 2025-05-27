What Makes Sicilian Pizza Different From Neapolitan?
Few foods are more universally loved than pizza. No matter how you slice it, there's something to love about this easy-going dish, especially since there are so many delicious types of pizza to sample. Aside from American regional favorites like Chicago deep dish or classic New York-style, there's a delicious range of Italian pizza, too.
Two especially noteworthy examples are Sicilian and Neapolitan. Hailing from two distinct cultural regions of Italy, culinary traditions reflect in pizza-making. Sicilian pizza comes prepared in a pan, boasting a crust with a fluffy, bread-like consistency and often cut into a square shape. Covered in aromatic toppings like anchovies and hard cheese, it's a straightforward yet delicious creation, perfect for eating on-the-go. Meanwhile, Neapolitan pizza boasts the look of a quintessential pie: Round, with a nice crust and a beautiful layer of tomato sauce and sparse toppings. Known for its doughy texture and vibrant flavors, it's a deceivingly simple pie that's popular worldwide.
However, the two pizzas intersect in certain ways. They're both light on toppings, feature fresh kneaded yeast-rising doughs, and let fresh produce shine (a hallmark of Italian cuisine), but examine their differences and intricate nuances are revealed.
Sicillian pizza comes in a fluffy square shape resembling focaccia
A glance at a piece of Sicilian pizza reveals its distinct qualities. For one, it is traditionally square, easily distinguishable to Neapolitan's circular form. The dough's airy and tall, further separating it from Neapolitan pizza's soft and chewy nature. So, in its appearance, Sicilian pizza more resembles Detroit-style pizza, which is actually a spin-off of the style.
Layered on top, you'll find a flavorful tomato sauce composed of herbs, onions, and olive oil. Aromatic fat also coats the pan and appears in the dough, lending a golden hue and pleasant crispness. Like Neapolitan pizza, the toppings are light, with a punchy combo of anchovies and a grated hard cheese like Caciocavallo or Pecorino Romano — never Mozzarella. A sprinkling of crispy breadcrumbs seals the deal with a pleasant crunch. The overall effect is more like focaccia than a classic pie. Indeed, in Palermo (this pizza's birthplace), the dish is known as sfincione and served at bakeries rather than pizzerias.
In the 19th century, it transformed into a regional favorite that's culturally separate from Neapolitan traditions. Only when Sicilian pizza hit American shores by way of Italian immigrants did it receive twists like a gooey spread of mozzarella, pepperoni, and more classic tomato sauce flavors.
Soft, circular and flavorful Neapolitan is a beloved pizza style
Head to any Neapolitan pizzeria, and you'll find a remarkably consistent culinary experience. The pie comes out a digestible 12 inches in diameter, making it an individual entrée size. It has a nice fluffy crust that's palatably charred yet not scorched. The dough in the interior is soft and much flimsier than Sicilian pizza's bread-like texture. Yet, it's similarly topped with only a few ingredients: Mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil form the classic trio. Essential to achieving this balance of crispiness, soft dough, and fresh flavors is preparation in a wood-fired oven, where it cooks in under two minutes at temperatures nearing 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit.
Neapolitan pizza is deeply intertwined with Naples, where the dish also initially emerged as a baked good (a flatbread), with tomatoes from the New World an essential later addition. Starting in the 19th century, this culinary hotspot cemented its celebrated reputation for pizza.
As with its Sicilian counterpart, Italian immigrants brought Neapolitan pizza to the U.S., where it evolved into many American styles. Yet, opposed to the shifting composition of Sicilian pies, Neapolitan pizza upholds its traditional qualities. Overseen by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana, pizzerias worldwide can receive accreditation for following rigid preparation standards. Sure, pizza tastes especially good in Italy, but such widespread guidance has reinforced the delights of Neapolitan pie worldwide.