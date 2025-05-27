What Makes Sicilian Pizza Different From Neapolitan?

Few foods are more universally loved than pizza. No matter how you slice it, there's something to love about this easy-going dish, especially since there are so many delicious types of pizza to sample. Aside from American regional favorites like Chicago deep dish or classic New York-style, there's a delicious range of Italian pizza, too.

Two especially noteworthy examples are Sicilian and Neapolitan. Hailing from two distinct cultural regions of Italy, culinary traditions reflect in pizza-making. Sicilian pizza comes prepared in a pan, boasting a crust with a fluffy, bread-like consistency and often cut into a square shape. Covered in aromatic toppings like anchovies and hard cheese, it's a straightforward yet delicious creation, perfect for eating on-the-go. Meanwhile, Neapolitan pizza boasts the look of a quintessential pie: Round, with a nice crust and a beautiful layer of tomato sauce and sparse toppings. Known for its doughy texture and vibrant flavors, it's a deceivingly simple pie that's popular worldwide.

However, the two pizzas intersect in certain ways. They're both light on toppings, feature fresh kneaded yeast-rising doughs, and let fresh produce shine (a hallmark of Italian cuisine), but examine their differences and intricate nuances are revealed.