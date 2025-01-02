The Unexpected Canned Shellfish Topping That Makes Pizza Even Better
Not only is pizza one of the most delicious and widely enjoyed foods, but it's also easy to make and customizable to boot. Simply take a store-bought (or scratch-made for a little extra soul) crust and smother it in sauce, cheese, and your favorite toppings before baking to perfection. Although popular pizza fixings include pepperoni, mushrooms, and basil, a world of possibilities awaits behind the veil of obvious toppings. Enter canned clams, the tinned fish that packs a powerful punch without adding extra work to your pizza prep.
Although canned clams are often touted as the lesser sort of their fresh counterparts, they offer essentially the same high-quality flavor and nutritional value without the hassle of cleaning and shucking them. High in protein, healthy omega-3 fatty acids, and other essential vitamins and minerals, canned clams can be just as satisfying as fresh ones. Plus, they maintain that briny, mildly sweet taste characteristic of a mouthwatering bucket of fresh clams, steeped in a breezy, oceanic flavor with delicate undercurrents of mineral-kissed sweetness.
Introducing canned clams to pizza is an easy, low-effort way to enjoy new and unique toppings you just might fall in love with. Their tender yet chewy texture is the perfect counterpoint to a crispy, golden-brown crust, improving not just the flavor of the dish, but also its mouthfeel.
Tips for making the best canned clam pizza
Despite the relatively laid-back process for making pizza crowned with canned clams, there are a few tips worth keeping in mind to get the most out of your shellfish-topped pizza. Opt for sodium-free canned clams to prevent an overly salty taste, which can disrupt the fragile layers of flavor that make up a pizza. Pay attention to what they're packed in: Clams packed in oil will have a lush and fatty finish, those packed in brine will have a salty taste, and varieties packed in clam juice will flaunt the briniest flavor. If plain clams aren't bold enough for you, consider using canned smoked clams for added depth of flavor.
Do be mindful of the other ingredients you use to build your cheesy, saucy shellfish pie. A garlic-packed New Haven-style white clam pizza is classic, but red sauce can provide a touch of zippy, tangy goodness that enlivens rather than grounds the clams' flavor. For cheese, melty mozzarella is mild enough to let the clams shine, while a flurry of freshly shaved Parmesan will provide sharp, nutty notes that bring depth to the fish. Clams pair well with veggies like fresh arugula, sun-dried tomatoes, and artichokes. If you're worried about overcooking the shellfish while baking the pizza, add them halfway through the cooking process.
Although canned clams might be an unexpected pizza topping to some, they're a mouthwatering delicacy worth adding to your favorite recipe. Give them a shot and you won't be disappointed.