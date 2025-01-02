Not only is pizza one of the most delicious and widely enjoyed foods, but it's also easy to make and customizable to boot. Simply take a store-bought (or scratch-made for a little extra soul) crust and smother it in sauce, cheese, and your favorite toppings before baking to perfection. Although popular pizza fixings include pepperoni, mushrooms, and basil, a world of possibilities awaits behind the veil of obvious toppings. Enter canned clams, the tinned fish that packs a powerful punch without adding extra work to your pizza prep.

Although canned clams are often touted as the lesser sort of their fresh counterparts, they offer essentially the same high-quality flavor and nutritional value without the hassle of cleaning and shucking them. High in protein, healthy omega-3 fatty acids, and other essential vitamins and minerals, canned clams can be just as satisfying as fresh ones. Plus, they maintain that briny, mildly sweet taste characteristic of a mouthwatering bucket of fresh clams, steeped in a breezy, oceanic flavor with delicate undercurrents of mineral-kissed sweetness.

Introducing canned clams to pizza is an easy, low-effort way to enjoy new and unique toppings you just might fall in love with. Their tender yet chewy texture is the perfect counterpoint to a crispy, golden-brown crust, improving not just the flavor of the dish, but also its mouthfeel.