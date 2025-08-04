Some Dishes Are Just Better With Mozzarella Made From Buffalo Milk

There's mozzarella, and then there's mozzarella di bufala, a cheese made from the milk of water buffalo. Buffalo mozzarella has a creamy, almost buttery texture with a slightly tangy finish. Compared to its cow's milk counterpart, it contains less cholesterol and more protein. It's softer, soaked in a salty brine, and packs more flavor, thanks to the higher fat content in buffalo milk. This means when it melts, it doesn't just go gooey, it flows, stretches, and adds a luxurious creaminess to whatever touches.

Buffalo mozzarella holds its shape when cold but transforms into velvety silk under heat. That is why buffalo mozzarella is treasured in regions like Campania, Italy, where it originated, and why it's protected under DOP (Denominazione di Origine Protetta) status. Buffalo mozzarella is not a cheese that will dominate a dish. Instead, it amplifies, brings harmony, or deepens the flavors of what it is paired with. Whether you are carefully prepping it for a pizza or serving it alongside ripe tomatoes in a summer caprese salad, buffalo mozzarella is a sophisticated layer that can add dimension to your dish. But this magical mozzarella isn't just tasty, it also behaves well. When exposed to low, quick heat, it melts with elegance, forming pools of creamy, savory cheese. Its high moisture content allows it to melt and maintain a mellow taste, without going rubbery.

Understanding the qualities of buffalo mozzarella can help you move beyond just swapping one cheese for the other to discover dishes that can help it truly shine.