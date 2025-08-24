16 Simple Ways To Make Cauliflower Rice Taste Delicious

Cauliflower rice (or riced cauliflower) has grown in popularity over the last few years as a rice alternative for folks seeking a low-carb sub for steamed white rice. One thing it hasn't grown in, though, is flavor. Without some tasty additions or tweaks to your cooking process, cauliflower rice can be bland and disappointing. After all, it is just cauliflower processed into rice-like chunks.

Typically, you'll eat this veggie-masquerading-as-carb with other foods, just like regular rice: in a pilaf, or as a side dish buried under a saucy main — grabbing an unadorned mouthful of the stuff is your choice. However, cauliflower rice can be delicious in its own right; you just have to pull out a few extra ingredients. Jazzing up cauliflower rice isn't all that different from how you'd make plain rice more flavorful – think spices, herbs, fats, the oven (if you want), and perhaps your immersion blender or potato masher for something really special. Any one of these 16 tips alone would add oomph to this otherwise austere dish, but combining two or more is the ultimate ticket to a cauliflower rice that wins you over in its own right.