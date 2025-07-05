The Controversial Ingredient You'll Never Find In Any Of Lidia Bastianich's Recipes

Raw milk. Durian. Water chestnuts. There are plenty of foods that are controversial, but few have such dedicated lovers and opponents as cilantro. The green herb has a bright and sharp flavor, and is popular in many Latin and Asian cuisines. Chef and award-winning PBS television show host Lidia Bastianich also has strong opinions on cilantro — and you won't find it in any of her dishes.

In an interview with Eating Well, Bastianich was asked if there are any ingredients she'll never use in her cooking. She said, "Cilantro, I don't like it. It's not part of my culture, but you find it today in so many things. I don't like cilantro and I never use it in my cooking." Bastianich isn't the only beloved TV chef who won't touch cilantro with a 10-foot pole — Ina Garten is also a part of the cilantro-haters club. The Barefoot Contessa finds cilantro overpowering, making it impossible to enjoy the other flavors of the dish.

On the other side of the cilantro debate is Food Network star Bobby Flay, who can't get enough of the herb. While performing a cooking demonstration on Today, Flay was asked why cilantro is so hotly debated. "To some people, it tastes like soap," Flay said. "As a kid I was really used to eating a lot of soap, so I really love it," the chef joked. Flay's smoky red chimichurri sauce is a great example of his love for cilantro — it's loaded with the herb and pairs very well with steak.