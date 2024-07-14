Does Grass-Fed Butter Really Taste Better Than Standard?

Butter is one of the most common fats and can be found at the root of most modern meals. From spreading onto toasted breads, melting into fragrant sauces and spreads, or using as a barrier between a hot pan and protein, this handy ingredient can do just about anything. This is why it's so important to pay attention to exactly what kind of butter you're buying. Because yes, you can really taste the difference between different butters. Just compare any grass-fed butter to the standard sticks found at the grocery store.

Grass-fed butter comes from cows kept on a primarily grass-based diet (hence the name), while most traditional butters out there come from cows kept on a grain-based diet. Grain is generally preferred because it gives more energy to the cow so they can produce more milk. While these differences in diet might seem to have a minimal impact otherwise, it actually does make for huge changes in the butter's flavor.

While every butter is different, some say grass-fed cows generally can produce a much more rich and flavorful butter, with both nutty and tangy notes. Others claim the flavors of grass-fed butter are much grassier or cheesier than standard. Alternatively, traditional butter is said to have a much sweeter and milkier flavor overall.

