The 3-Ingredient Sauce Every Breakfast Sandwich Needs
Breakfast sandwiches come in all shapes and sizes. They are, perhaps, the most versatile breakfast food! They can be made with a runny, sunny-side-up egg or with fluffy scrambled eggs. You can also wedge your toppings between two slices of bread, a bagel, a croissant — or you could even give your breakfast sandwich a French toast twist. And the options for toppings are endless, with popular picks being cheese, tomatoes, sausage, bacon, and avocado. But there's one way to take the sandwich to a new level, by making a sauce that uses three essential kitchen ingredients.
You can use a simple spicy mayonnaise to upgrade the everyday breakfast sandwich, and the recipe only requires mayonnaise, sriracha, and lemon juice. Now, adding mayonnaise to eggs is nothing out of the ordinary. Many popular egg dishes rely on the tangy condiment, like different egg salad recipes from around the world and traditional deviled eggs.
This basic sauce complements breakfast sandwiches by adding a hearty dose of spice and a kick of acidity to the familiar flavor. Additionally, it adds a layer of creaminess to the overall texture, which blends well with any type of cheese and the texture of the eggs. You'll never have to endure a plain breakfast sandwich again once you add this tasty sauce.
How to make a spicy mayonnaise for breakfast sandwiches
Once you have the three core ingredients for spicy mayonnaise, the rest of the process is simple. First, start by adding a base of mayonnaise to a mixing bowl. The amount can be a few tablespoons or a larger serving, depending on how much of the sauce you want to make. Next, add sriracha or a similar hot sauce to the bowl. For this step, remember that the level of spice in the sauce is determined by the amount of hot sauce that is added to the mayonnaise. So, if you prefer your food to be less spicy, then only add a small amount of hot sauce (and vice versa). As a final step, add a splash of lemon juice to add brightness to the overall flavor. The citrusy juice also acts as an emulsifier when mixing the products. Once the ingredients are evenly blended, you have successfully made a spicy mayonnaise.
There are several ways to add variety to the sauce. Some recipes use lime juice instead of lemon juice, while others suggest adding a small amount of sesame oil, garlic powder, or Calabrian chili paste, all of which will add a unique, complex flavor. If you don't have time to whip up this simple sauce, spicy mayonnaise can also be purchased in the condiment aisle of grocery stores. The dressing can also be enjoyed on fried chicken sandwiches, hamburgers, french fries, tacos, sushi, and salads.