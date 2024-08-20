The 3-Ingredient Sauce Every Breakfast Sandwich Needs

Breakfast sandwiches come in all shapes and sizes. They are, perhaps, the most versatile breakfast food! They can be made with a runny, sunny-side-up egg or with fluffy scrambled eggs. You can also wedge your toppings between two slices of bread, a bagel, a croissant — or you could even give your breakfast sandwich a French toast twist. And the options for toppings are endless, with popular picks being cheese, tomatoes, sausage, bacon, and avocado. But there's one way to take the sandwich to a new level, by making a sauce that uses three essential kitchen ingredients.

You can use a simple spicy mayonnaise to upgrade the everyday breakfast sandwich, and the recipe only requires mayonnaise, sriracha, and lemon juice. Now, adding mayonnaise to eggs is nothing out of the ordinary. Many popular egg dishes rely on the tangy condiment, like different egg salad recipes from around the world and traditional deviled eggs.

This basic sauce complements breakfast sandwiches by adding a hearty dose of spice and a kick of acidity to the familiar flavor. Additionally, it adds a layer of creaminess to the overall texture, which blends well with any type of cheese and the texture of the eggs. You'll never have to endure a plain breakfast sandwich again once you add this tasty sauce.

