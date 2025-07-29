14 Store-Bought Chili Crisp, Ranked Worst To Best

Whether you call it chili crisp or chili crunch — the two terms are interchangeable — it's a must-have condiment for anyone who enjoys spicy food. Not only does it infuse dishes with a bit of heat, but, unlike your average hot sauce, it also adds a crunchy texture. Winning! It's not just for Asian cuisine, either. In fact, if you purchase the best chili crisp, you'll be looking for excuses to use it on just about everything.

Speaking of the best chili crisp, there are quite a few options lining store shelves, making it a challenge to pick the right one. Add the vast range of prices to the equation, and it only gets trickier. I mean, are the ones that cost $10 or more even worth it? Well, I rounded up 14 jars of store-bought chili crisp and tasted them all so we never have to question which option is the best again. I also ranked them based on taste, texture, price, and overall quality, so you can stick to the best of the best from here on out. I'll dive into my methodology more at the end, but without further ado, it's time to get to the spicy, lip-smacking results.