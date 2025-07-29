14 Store-Bought Chili Crisp, Ranked Worst To Best
Whether you call it chili crisp or chili crunch — the two terms are interchangeable — it's a must-have condiment for anyone who enjoys spicy food. Not only does it infuse dishes with a bit of heat, but, unlike your average hot sauce, it also adds a crunchy texture. Winning! It's not just for Asian cuisine, either. In fact, if you purchase the best chili crisp, you'll be looking for excuses to use it on just about everything.
Speaking of the best chili crisp, there are quite a few options lining store shelves, making it a challenge to pick the right one. Add the vast range of prices to the equation, and it only gets trickier. I mean, are the ones that cost $10 or more even worth it? Well, I rounded up 14 jars of store-bought chili crisp and tasted them all so we never have to question which option is the best again. I also ranked them based on taste, texture, price, and overall quality, so you can stick to the best of the best from here on out. I'll dive into my methodology more at the end, but without further ado, it's time to get to the spicy, lip-smacking results.
14. Lee Kum Kee Chiu Chili Garlic Sauce
Coming in dead last is Lee Kum Kee Chiu Chili Garlic Sauce, and I'll be blunt: It was a complete failure. For starters, there's nothing crispy or crunchy about it, so major loss there. Additionally, it tastes cheap. I couldn't shake the feeling that it was more like a blend of ketchup and hot sauce than chili garlic sauce. Needless to say, it left a lot to be desired in the chili crisp department.
Another reason Lee Kum Kee Chiu Chili Garlic Sauce is only worthy of a last-place ranking is its price. An eight-ounce jar costs $4.98, so it won't break the bank. Even so, it's double the price of the next product, and they are eerily similar. So, if you wanted to opt for more of a chili garlic sauce, it makes a significantly better choice — that goes for price and flavor. Moving on...
13. Huy Fong Garlic Chili Sauce
Huy Fong Garlic Chili Sauce is miles ahead of the brand that scored last place, but it's still a far cry from a quality chili crisp. Actually, it's not even a chili crisp; it's a chili sauce. Bummer! Without the namesake crunchy element, there's really no way it can compete with any of the upcoming products.
A jar of Huy Fong Garlic Chili Sauce only costs about $2.49, so if you wind up with one, it isn't a big loss. It tastes pretty good, too. Still, without anything crunchy in the mix, it was at a serious disadvantage. Maybe this is my fault for including it in my taste test, but it's tucked in with all of the other chili crisp options on store shelves, so it was easy to be misled. Regardless, it has a decent chili and garlic flavor. Is Huy Fong Garlic Chili Sauce awful? No, but you can do so much better.
12. Somos Mexican Chili Crisp with Nuts and Seeds
Somos Mexican Chili Crisp with Nuts and Seeds offers something completely different. Unlike other chili crisps, it uses Hispanic ingredients to achieve flavor. It also gets its crunch from sesame seeds, sliced almonds, and pepitas. While I'll give it full marks for uniqueness, it really won't cut it if you're looking for some classic chili crisp flavor, so 12th place seemed appropriate.
My favorite part of Somos Mexican Chili Crisp is the heat, which is derived from guajillo and arbol peppers. It's deliciously spicy, and the heat builds at the end. I also got a rich, smoky flavor. Really, it's tasty. Sadly, though, it's too far from the chili crunch recipe we all know and love to rank higher. I mean, I didn't even taste much garlic, and that's a must for me. Plus, a 6.5-ounce jar costs about $8.49, so it's definitely on the higher end of the price range.
11. Hotpot Queen Extra Spicy Prickly Pepper Chili Crisp
Hotpot Queen Extra Spicy Prickly Pepper Chili Crisp has a fun retro-style label, which instantly drew me in. However, that's pretty much where the fun stopped for me. It's definitely more in line with what I'd expect from a chili crisp than the lower-ranking picks, but that doesn't mean it didn't leave a bad taste in my mouth.
As the name suggests, Hotpot Queen Extra Spicy Prickly Pepper Chili Crisp would make a decent hotpot condiment, but due to its unique recipe, it lacks versatility. Speaking of which, you'll find black beans, soybeans, and big chunks of mushrooms in the jar. Yup, you read that right. It also has large pieces of chilis and Sichuan peppercorns, which give you a tingly taste and feel. Still, it's not my type of chili crisp. It also has an overpowering anise flavor that's typical for hotpot, but you certainly wouldn't want to put it on ice cream (one of the tasty, unique ways to use classic chili crunch). My final complaint is that it costs about $12.99 — yikes! It comes in a bigger 10.58-ounce jar, but still. No thanks!
10. Momofuku Chili Crunch
Momofuku Chili Crunch is the first product on this list that hits all the hallmarks of a good chili crisp. It tastes like it's made with quality ingredients, and it's extra spicy, something I really like. I didn't even buy the extra-spicy version, so if you do, consider yourself warned. The flavors are bright and well-balanced. It is also layered with a yummy umami smokiness that's hard to dislike, and it has a nice mix of oil and crunch.
All that being said, it's hard to rationalize buying Momofuku Chili Crunch when you factor in price. A 5.5-ounce jar costs anywhere from $10.39 up to $14.99, so it's the priciest product I sampled. If money isn't a concern, good for you, but for everyone else, there are plenty of other tasty options that come at a significantly lower price. I recommend purchasing one of them instead. Momofuku isn't a bad product, but for the price, it should have blown me away. Sadly, that wasn't the case.
9. Fly by Jing Original Sichuan Chili Crisp
The label on a jar of Fly by Jing Original Sichuan Chili Crisp says it makes anything taste better, and it might be right. Anything from savory oatmeal to pizza could benefit from a dollop of it. Honestly, though, we could say that about most chili crunches. Similar to Momofuku (ranked 10th), it tastes like a quality product, but it'll cost you a pretty penny — a six-ounce jar costs about $10.59.
The best part about Fly by Jing Original Sichuan Chili Crisp is a bold ginger flavor that brightens up the overall recipe. Even so, I wouldn't say it's doing anything exceptionally well. Sure, it has crunch and a pleasing Sichuan pepper flavor, but I could have used more crunch. It was also exceptionally oily compared to many of the other products I tried. Ultimately, when I considered the elevated cost, I was left underwhelmed. It's good and all, but the upcoming picks have it beat fair and square.
8. Mr Bing Mild Chili Crisp
Mr Bing Mild Chili Crisp is another pricey option — a seven-ounce jar costs around $10.99 — and you know what? That is the main factor to set it back in my ranking. All the classic chili crunch flavors you could want are present, but it's about double the price of most of the products to earn a higher ranking. Bummer.
As noted, Mr Bing Mild Chili Crisp isn't lacking in the flavor department. It contains both white and Sichuan pepper, which gives your tongue a nice tingly feeling. It is also quite spicy, and the heat progresses nicely. Additionally, I appreciate that the jar leaves you extra room for stirring (it says so on the label). If you've ever tried to stir up a jar of chili crisp only to create an oily mess running down the exterior, you know this is a huge perk. However, it isn't nearly as garlicky as I prefer.
The elevated price tag attached to Mr Bing Mild Chili Crisp is likely due to the fact that it is made with fresh ingredients and lacks preservatives. That isn't a huge priority for me, though, at least when we are talking about chili crunch. As a result, eighth place is where it stays.
7. Spice World Kickin' Chili Onion Crunch
Next up is Spice World Kickin' Chili Onion Crunch, and unlike the three products we just covered, it punches well above its weight regarding price. A six-ounce jar costs just $2.99. Nice! If you're looking for a budget pick, it's my top recommendation. Even so, it lacks the complexity and quality taste of the chili crisps that earned a higher-ranking position on this list.
Spice World Kickin' Chili Onion Crunch packs tons of yummy onion and garlic flavors balanced by a delicious peppery element. There is also a pleasing smokiness thanks to the onion being toasted and a healthy dose of paprika. It has a strong medium level of heat as well, so it'll make a lot of people happy. Unfortunately, though, the flavors don't scream premium quality, and the best products do. Essentially, I've had better, and I've had worse. For the price, though, it makes a solid choice.
6. Signature Select Garlic Chili Crunch
Coming in sixth place is Albertson's and Safeway's generic brand: Signature Select Garlic Chili Crunch. You can snag a 7.05-ounce jar for $4.99, so it's priced right, and it has a tasty flavor and good texture to match. It's a straight-up basic chili garlic crunch, and while it may not wow you, it won't let you down, either.
The crunchy part of Signature Select Garlic Chili Crunch is chopped really fine, so it's easy to spread the flavor around. It also has lots of it, so you don't have to worry about the jar containing too much oil. It also has a potent garlic taste that brings the whole recipe together beautifully. In fact, the garlic is my favorite part. This isn't too surprising, though, because I'm one of those people who puts tons of garlic in most dishes. Regardless, it tastes like a higher quality product than Spice World (ranked seventh), so it managed to score a slightly higher ranking. It's more expensive, but the extra couple of bucks pays off.
5. Lao Gan Ma Spicy Chili Crisp
Lao Gan Ma Spicy Chili Crisp is the first thing I think of when someone mentions the condiment. It's widely available, comes at a good price (a 7.41-ounce jar costs about $4 to $6), and boasts tons of classic flavor. It has plenty of crunchy diced chilis, a good amount of spicy oil, and fermented soybeans that further add to the overall texture and flavor. Plus, it has a good medium level of heat, so most people will have no issues enjoying it.
My main complaint with Lao Gan Ma Spicy Chili Crisp is that it doesn't contain any garlic, like none. For me, this is a serious con, but there's no denying its classic appeal. It's also worth noting that Lao Gan Ma Spicy Chili Crisp contains some MSG. However, you shouldn't believe the myths about the ingredient. It results in a bolder flavor profile, and in this case, it truly pays off. Even so, the upcoming brands easily surpass it regarding the quality of flavor.
4. S&B Crunchy Garlic with Chili Oil
S&B Crunchy Garlic with Chili Oil is another classic Asian product that many people know and love. At $8.99 per 3.88-ounce jar, it's the most expensive brand to breach the top half of my ranking, but one taste and you'll see why. Actually, the flavor is outstanding, and it may have even scored higher if the price were a bit lower.
Hands-down, the best part about S&B Crunchy Garlic with Chili Oil is the massive chunks of roasted garlic found within. The chilis feature a rustic cut as well, but the garlic is the star of the show. Yum! It gives the condiment a delicious umami boost.
In addition to the elevated cost, another reason S&B Crunchy Garlic with Chili Oil didn't lock down a better ranking is that it doesn't have very much oil in the jar. In fact, it's pretty dry compared to every other product I sampled. This could appeal to some consumers, but I prefer a higher ratio of oil to crunch. I also wish it were a bit spicier, but if you like a more mild recipe, it will serve you well.
3. Trader Joe's Crunchy Chili Onion
The first chili crisp to breach the top three is none other than Trader Joe's Crunchy Chili Onion. If you've never had the pleasure of trying it before, this is your sign to snag a jar the next time you are at Trader Joe's. A six-ounce jar only costs $4.49, and the low price is just the start of what makes it an amazing pick.
Trader Joe's Crunchy Chili Onion has all the flavors a girl like me could want. It's spicy and garlicky, and it has plenty of onion. It also has a wonderfully fine cut to the crunchy ingredients, so spreading it over dishes isn't an issue. I've even used it to elevate dip before, and let me tell you: It was a game-changer. There's also a nice balance of oil to crunch, so you get the best of both worlds in every bite.
Really, I have no complaints about Trader Joe's Crunchy Chili Onion. The only reason it didn't rank higher is that it didn't give me the same high-quality taste as the top two. Even so, it is a fantastic option, and I strongly urge you to give it a go.
2. Odawaraya Hot Chili Scorpion Garlic Crunch Oil
Deliciously spicy and packed with umami flavor, Odawaraya Hot Chili Scorpion Garlic Crunch Oil is a force to be reckoned with. Actually, for quite a while, I thought it would earn the number one spot, but alas, it was beaten out in the end. That's okay, though. Second place is still quite the feat, and it only fell behind a hair due to the sheer perfection of the brand that took gold.
Odawaraya Hot Chili Scorpion Garlic Crunch Oil boasts tons of premium quality flavor, and it won't cost you an arm and a leg, either. I paid $5.59 for a 3.8-ounce jar. Admittedly, the jar is on the smaller side, but the quality taste more than makes up for it. Upon first taste, I reveled in its bold sesame flavor. Of course, there was plenty of crunchy garlic and chili peppers too. Delish! As for texture, it's spot on. There may be a bit more oil than necessary, but it's basically liquid gold in my book.
Considering the name, I expected Odawaraya Hot Chili Scorpion Garlic Crunch Oil to bowl me over with a challenging amount of heat. I'm happy to report that wasn't the case. It certainly has some kick, and it made my lips tingle slightly, but it didn't make me sweat, and it wasn't nearly enough to overpower the layered flavors throughout.
1. Mishima Chef Troy's Recipe Crunchy Chili Garlic
Mishima Chef Troy's Recipe Crunchy Chili Garlic is nothing short of spectacular, so awarding it my number one spot was a no-brainer. It does everything exceptionally well, and to put it plainly: It blows most recipes out of the water. A 4.025-ounce jar costs $6.49, so it's on the pricier side, but you know what? I couldn't care less. The flavor is second to none, and for once, the elevated price tag was more than justified because it tasted like it was made with premium ingredients.
Mishima Chef Troy's Recipe Crunchy Chili Garlic nails the ratio of oil to crunch — there's plenty of both. The balance of flavors is impeccable, too. Every bite I had was layered with tons of toasty goodness, chili, and garlic (my favorite). Combined, it gave my mouth all the umami feels, and I fail to see how anyone could disagree. It'll make you want to experiment with all of the wonderfully unique ways to use chili crisp, like putting it on pizza or even ice cream. Do yourself a favor and grab a jar the next time you are at the store, maybe two, because it's going to go fast. Yum!
Methodology
Chili crisp is a constant in my house, and I've tried many different brands over the years. With my long-standing love affair for the condiment in mind, putting 14 brands in a head-to-head competition was something I couldn't resist. I sure am glad I did, too, because man, some of them simply did not measure up.
After purchasing the 14 chili crisp brands listed above, I took them home and started tasting. To ensure I got a good feel for each of them, I took small bites of each as-is and also enjoyed them with soy-flavored ramen noodles. This allowed me to see how they interacted with a classic Asian flavor (soy) and demonstrated how well they spread.
After my tasting was complete, I ranked them all based on the balance of flavors, texture, price, and quality overall. Now that everything is said and done, I recommend sticking to the brands that managed to secure one of the top six positions on my list. Or, for the absolute best of the best, go for one of the top three. They are drool-worthy options by any standards.