How To Cook Cauliflower Rice So It Doesn't Get Mushy

Whether you get creative with your cheese grater and make cauliflower rice or buy it from the Trader Joe's freezer aisle, there's no denying that this delicious rice substitute can be tricky to cook properly. Often, it seems like no matter what you do, it turns out soggy. Thankfully, there are a few tricks you can use to ensure you get perfect cauliflower rice every time.

The problem with cauliflower rice is that moisture is its biggest enemy, unlike traditional rice, which needs to be boiled in water. When there is too much moisture in the cauliflower rice, it turns into a mushy, waterlogged mess. However, this can be overcome by roasting it on a sheet tray or sautéing it in a pan. You don't want to simmer the cauliflower in a pot because this won't heat it evenly, and the cauliflower on the bottom can overcook. Instead, the key is to either sauté or roast it in a thin layer. This will distribute heat evenly and allow a lot more of the moisture to evaporate. Just make sure not to overcrowd your pan or tray because this will prevent even cooking. On the stove, the cauliflower should be sautéd at medium to high heat for a couple of minutes; while in the oven, it does well at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 12 minutes.

In addition to this, patting your cauliflower dry before cooking is recommended to remove extra moisture. Moreover, if the cauliflower is frozen, don't thaw it before cooking because defrosting will release more moisture, increasing the chances of the cauliflower rice turning out soggy.