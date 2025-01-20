The Flavorful Addition That Takes Your Tuna Salad To The Next Level

There are sound, scientific reasons why bacon tastes good with everything. Where some ingredients, like bananas or almonds, are marked by a single flavor molecule, bacon in all its meaty, smoky, sweet, and savory goodness, is pleasingly rich and complex. Interestingly, bits of bacon mixed into a basic tuna salad can become overwhelmed and lost, such that all you really experience is the crunch. Instead, it helps to experiment with ingredient combinations that extract and highlight bacon's flavors.

There are a number of ways to get your bacon fix. You can use leftover bacon, if such a thing exists. But day-old bacon can sometimes develop a bitter note that stands out in tuna salad. If the bacon is extra-crispy, it's especially noticeable. The most convenient bacon for salads may be bacon bits, or fully-cooked, shelf-stable bacon like Hormel Black Label. The challenge is, both options have mild flavors that can disappear in creamy, deli-style tuna salads.

So fresh-made bacon works especially well here. You'll want to fry or bake it until it's approaching crispy, but not extra crispy (where that bitter flavor note starts dominating). Pat it dry and allow it to cool to room temperature before chopping it up and mixing it into the salad. Thick-cut, hickory smoked bacon is an especially flavorful option, but definitely cook it to near crispy, or you'll miss out on the contrast.