The Hack That Keeps Parsley From Bolting

Now that it's summertime, it may seem like everyone you know is tending to a garden. While the thought of growing your own herbs can be intimidating to first-timers, fear not — they're fairly simple to maintain, and if you pay attention to their needs, you'll be harvesting your own herbs in no time. One of the secrets to growing perfect parsley and other herbs is to avoid bolting, which is when an herb suddenly grows faster than you want, producing seeds and no longer tasting the way it should. Understanding how to avoid this common problem is the difference between bountiful growth and having to completely uproot your garden. In order to yield positive results, you just have to ensure you're pruning your herbs effectively.

When it comes to herb garden management, it's good to know a bit about your plants. Parsley is a biennial herb, meaning that its lifespan is generally two years, though it only produces the leaves you'll want in its first year; year two is all about producing seeds for more parsley plants. Parsley takes between two to three months before it can be enjoyed, and the most common types are flat leaf and curly parsley. Depending on which version you incorporate into your garden, their kitchen use and bolting tendencies may vary, though the basics remain the same.

When it comes to bolting, dramatic changes in environment are a primary reason for this phenomenon. This can happen as a result of a heat-flash — when the plant experiences a sudden increase in temperature. This is when the herbs begin to bolt, as they take this as a sign to stop flowering. This means that the parsley plant has shifted from a vegetative state and has begun readjusting resources toward becoming a robust stalk instead, signaling the end of this part of its cycle.