10 Ingredients That Instantly Improve Your Store-Bought Mashed Potatoes

The simple way to improve any dish? Add more garlic. Even if the recipe only calls for a few cloves — or, in this case, your store-bought mashed potatoes already contain a fair amount of garlic — you can easily improve their flavor by adding more. Raw garlic is sharp and punchy and will give the starchy, flavorless spuds a bit of an edge, but if you want something that leans sweeter and more fragrant, roasted garlic is the way to go. If you have extra, you can always add garlic to store-bought gravy and serve it alongside your spuds.

The classic (and likely most commonly used) way to roast garlic is in tin foil in the oven. While this method works, you can also try roasting your garlic head in a pan instead. Using a pan will cut your roasting time down significantly, which is perfect for when you're in a rush to get your homemade-ish potatoes onto the dinner table. With the pan method, you'll want to separate your cloves, peel off the papery skin, and submerge them in a pan with oil. This method essentially poaches the cloves in oil, softening their texture and turning their flavor from something sharp and biting into something more mellow, sweet, and complex — which will pair well with your spuds.

The exact amount of roasted garlic you add to your mashed potatoes will really depend on your tolerance for the allium and how prominent you want its flavor to be. In order to ensure that your cloves are well distributed, we recommend blitzing them in a food processor, with a fork, or a mortar and pestle until they're pasty and easy to spread.