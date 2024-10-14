The Hands-On Way To Get That Roasted Garlic Flavor Without The Oven
Roasted garlic is a simple joy in life that truly evokes all five senses: the rich, earthy aroma, the satisfying visuals and subtle crunching sounds as you squeeze the steamy cloves out of their skins that almost make slightly burnt fingertips worth it, and of course, the deliciously bold and somewhat sweet flavor that enhances a variety of dishes. The one downside of roasted garlic is the time it takes to cook in the oven. Depending on the size of your garlic, it can take upwards of 45 minutes to reach that perfect golden-brown, caramelized color you're going for.
If you don't have the time or energy to wait that long just for one ingredient to be ready, don't despair. You don't have to sacrifice your beloved roasted garlic in order to get dinner on the table faster, because roasting it in a pan with olive oil is an equally effective way to enjoy garlic in a fraction of the time. It doesn't skimp on the taste, and you'll have perfectly cooked garlic in as little as 15 minutes.
With this method, oil is your best friend
A high-quality extra virgin olive oil is going to be your best bet when roasting garlic in a pan, but any kind of vegetable oil will get the job done. Your first step will be to peel the papery skin off of the garlic as best you can, and separate the cloves. Then, pour oil into a saucepan over medium-low heat. You'll want the oil to be about an inch deep — enough to cover the garlic cloves. Once the oil is hot and simmering, drop the cloves into the pan and poach them for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent burning. If you're cooking several heads of garlic, it might take a few minutes longer. Keep a close eye on your pan though, because you'll be walking a fine line between perfectly caramelized, buttery garlic, and a charred mess that is too bitter to eat. You'll know they're ready when they are golden-brown and soft enough to smash with a fork.
After removing from the heat and letting it cool for a few minutes, your garlic is ready to be spread over crusty bread, tossed with pasta, or blended into a fragrant vegetable soup. An added perk of this method: garlic-infused oil. Save this garlicky goodness for later use as a salad dressing, a marinade for meat or fish, or to sauté vegetables. No matter how you decide to use your pan-roasted garlic, it will add that burst of familiar flavor to any dish in less than half the time.