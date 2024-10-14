The Hands-On Way To Get That Roasted Garlic Flavor Without The Oven

A high-quality extra virgin olive oil is going to be your best bet when roasting garlic in a pan, but any kind of vegetable oil will get the job done. Your first step will be to peel the papery skin off of the garlic as best you can, and separate the cloves. Then, pour oil into a saucepan over medium-low heat. You'll want the oil to be about an inch deep — enough to cover the garlic cloves. Once the oil is hot and simmering, drop the cloves into the pan and poach them for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent burning. If you're cooking several heads of garlic, it might take a few minutes longer. Keep a close eye on your pan though, because you'll be walking a fine line between perfectly caramelized, buttery garlic, and a charred mess that is too bitter to eat. You'll know they're ready when they are golden-brown and soft enough to smash with a fork.

After removing from the heat and letting it cool for a few minutes, your garlic is ready to be spread over crusty bread, tossed with pasta, or blended into a fragrant vegetable soup. An added perk of this method: garlic-infused oil. Save this garlicky goodness for later use as a salad dressing, a marinade for meat or fish, or to sauté vegetables. No matter how you decide to use your pan-roasted garlic, it will add that burst of familiar flavor to any dish in less than half the time.