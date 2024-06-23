How To Store Cooked Bacon So It Stays Crispy

If you're starting out your day with a big plate of crispy bacon, why not save some for use later in a juicy BLT or to slap on a burger? Storing bacon so it stays crispy can be a challenging task, but from beginners or experienced chefs, no one wants to spend time cooking bacon just for it to lose its crispy texture. The best way to store cooked bacon so it stays crispy is to start (of course) with crispy bacon, then drain it properly and store it without moisture.

An easy hack to store bacon without moisture (while still protecting the bacon from the moisture of the refrigerator) is to increase airflow. To do this, we use a sheet of foil folded in an accordion shape to keep the bacon elevated off the bottom and ensure maximum airflow around the bacon. An additional layer of paper towel ensures minimum moisture is present, and a final sealing of the food-safe storage container. Here, we'll walk you through the process step-by-step so you always have crisp bacon at arm's reach.