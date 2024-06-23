How To Store Cooked Bacon So It Stays Crispy
If you're starting out your day with a big plate of crispy bacon, why not save some for use later in a juicy BLT or to slap on a burger? Storing bacon so it stays crispy can be a challenging task, but from beginners or experienced chefs, no one wants to spend time cooking bacon just for it to lose its crispy texture. The best way to store cooked bacon so it stays crispy is to start (of course) with crispy bacon, then drain it properly and store it without moisture.
An easy hack to store bacon without moisture (while still protecting the bacon from the moisture of the refrigerator) is to increase airflow. To do this, we use a sheet of foil folded in an accordion shape to keep the bacon elevated off the bottom and ensure maximum airflow around the bacon. An additional layer of paper towel ensures minimum moisture is present, and a final sealing of the food-safe storage container. Here, we'll walk you through the process step-by-step so you always have crisp bacon at arm's reach.
Pick the right bacon
Everyone has an opinion on the best bacon — even renowned chefs like Thomas Keller. While some brands can offer various flavors or treatments on their bacon, if you want to store bacon to it stays crisp, your first consideration has to be type of bacon.
Thick-cut bacon can be tasty but thinner slices will get much crisper during cooking. Look for pieces that have less fat and no shredded or torn areas.
Heat your oven
One of the best ways to cook bacon is by roasting it, so start by preheating your oven to 400 F.
Roast the bacon fully
Place the bacon on a foil-lined tray and roast until it's completely crispy and the fat has fully rendered. This usually takes about 12 minutes, but every cut and brand of bacon is different, so keep an eye on it.
Drain the fat
Drain the bacon on paper towels until it's completely cool. One of the most important aspects to storing cooked bacon is making sure that it is totally cooled to room temperature before chilling it.
Line your storage container with foil
Crinkle aluminum foil into an accordion and place it in food-safe sealing container. There should be some air pockets between the higher crinkles of the foil and the base of the container to encourage air flow.
Place paper towel atop the aluminum foil
Next, place a paper towel atop the aluminum foil for an extra layer of lining. This will absorb any final remaining moisture from the bacon and prevent it from coming in direct contact — and potentially sticking to — the foil.
Place your bacon in the containers
Once it's lined, place your cooked bacon on the paper towel inside the storage container.
Chill your cooked bacon
The final step to storing cooked bacon is to refrigerate until ready to eat. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, cooked food like bacon can be kept safely in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days.
Recipes using cooked bacon
Other than just enjoying it straight up strip by strip, bacon has so many uses in various recipes. The one that comes to mind for most people is a classic BLT, or bacon, lettuce, tomato sandwich. This could be served on a flatbread or reimagined with a sweet-spicy seasoning.
Bacon is always a welcome side for breakfast to accompany simple omelet or a sweet and fluffy stack of buttermilk pancakes. And there's no rules against crushing your cooked bacon to make homemade bacon bits for sprinkling on eggs, sandwiches, or your favorite salad. No matter how you decide to eat it, crisp is king!