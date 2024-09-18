Infused Olive Oil Is The Simplest Way To Bring More Flavor To Every Meal

Ever want to add a kick of garlic or rosemary to your meal without having to prep an extra ingredient? An infused olive oil will do the trick and is easy to make at home. Olive oil is already a versatile ingredient on its own, and it can be used as a cooking oil or as a dressing for different kinds of pastas and salads. When used in cooking, it is a preferred choice over vegetable oil in recipes that call for low to medium heat, as it has a lower smoke point. However, it is also perfect for recipes that do not require cooking because of its subtle vegetal taste, which perfectly complements other flavors. Because of this, the options for infused olive oils are endless.

Olive oil can be infused with many different herbs, fruits, and vegetables to add flavor to your meals. A few popular options are the aforementioned garlic or rosemary, as well as chili and lemon. Once infused, the oil can still be used normally but will imbue your dish with an elevated taste. For instance, you can add lemon- or orange-infused olive oil to a sweet olive oil cake recipe for a subtle fruity flavor, or drizzle garlic-infused olive oil onto a piece of avocado toast for a delicious nutty taste.

Infused olive oil can be purchased in stores, such as Good & Gather's garlic-infused option or Truff's black truffle-infused olive oil. However, it can also be made at home in just a few steps.

