Infused Olive Oil Is The Simplest Way To Bring More Flavor To Every Meal
Ever want to add a kick of garlic or rosemary to your meal without having to prep an extra ingredient? An infused olive oil will do the trick and is easy to make at home. Olive oil is already a versatile ingredient on its own, and it can be used as a cooking oil or as a dressing for different kinds of pastas and salads. When used in cooking, it is a preferred choice over vegetable oil in recipes that call for low to medium heat, as it has a lower smoke point. However, it is also perfect for recipes that do not require cooking because of its subtle vegetal taste, which perfectly complements other flavors. Because of this, the options for infused olive oils are endless.
Olive oil can be infused with many different herbs, fruits, and vegetables to add flavor to your meals. A few popular options are the aforementioned garlic or rosemary, as well as chili and lemon. Once infused, the oil can still be used normally but will imbue your dish with an elevated taste. For instance, you can add lemon- or orange-infused olive oil to a sweet olive oil cake recipe for a subtle fruity flavor, or drizzle garlic-infused olive oil onto a piece of avocado toast for a delicious nutty taste.
Infused olive oil can be purchased in stores, such as Good & Gather's garlic-infused option or Truff's black truffle-infused olive oil. However, it can also be made at home in just a few steps.
How to make infused olive oil
Making an infused olive oil typically takes less than 20 minutes. First, start with a high-quality olive oil. To determine the best olive oil, consider what the infused oil will be most used for. If you intend to use it for cooking, opt for a refined olive oil, because it has a higher smoke point. But if the infused olive oil is going to be used for drizzling or dipping, choose an extra virgin olive oil. Olive oils packaged in tins rather than glass bottles are also known to be fresher.
Once you have your oil and your infusion ingredients, the rest is simple. Heat the olive oil on the stove at a low temperature. You do not want it to boil at any point during the recipe. After the olive oil is warm, add the infusion ingredients and cook the mixture for three to 10 minutes. But make sure the ingredients are clean, dry, and properly prepared. For example, when infusing olive oil with lemon, only use the lemon skin, as the juicy bits will make the oil bitter. Lastly, remove the added ingredients, pour the infused oil into a clean, dry bottle or jar, and let it cool.
Store your oil in the refrigerator if it is infused with fresh ingredients like lemon or fresh garlic. However, if you used dry infusion ingredients, it can be stored in a cool, dark space like a pantry. The infused olive oil should last for a few months.