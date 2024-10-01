The Secret Ingredient You Need For The Best Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are one of the world's best creations. Sure, peeling potatoes may not be the most fun thing in the world, and waiting for them to boil can take forever, but my goodness, the end result is so worth it. Most everyone probably has their own way of cooking them, passed down from generation to generation. But let's be honest — sometimes those recipes can become stale. Or, maybe you don't have a good recipe and want something to spice up your mashed potatoes a bit. Either way, you've come to the right place, because today I'm going to tell you one of the easiest and best ways to make your mashed potatoes 1,000 times better: sour cream.

Sour cream improves many dishes; chili, tacos, burritos, casseroles ... the list goes on, and mashed potatoes certainly belong on it. Oftentimes, the spuds can turn out quite bland. Even with salt, pepper, milk, and butter, there's something missing. Sour cream gives the potatoes that extra "kick," adding a tinge of acidity that helps bring out the other flavors and dampen the dense richness just a touch. It also adds to the overall creaminess of your finished dish. Incorporating sour cream is easy peasy; just add the desired amount to your potatoes once mashed and mixed well. You can follow a recipe, but following your gut for this one may be better.