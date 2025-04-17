Olive oil is a staple in the kitchen, but this basic has many layers. One of my favorites is olive oil infusions. Infusing olive oil is the process of soaking herbs, spices, and/or fruit in olive oil. You can either buy premade or make your own. I've been infusing olive oil for a number of years now. At this point I've probably made over 20 different varieties and find its uses infinite. I only use extra virgin olive oil. It does have a slight taste but the quality can't be beat. My how-to-infuse instructions are as follows: Heat your infusion and olive oil of choice to about 140 F for 5 – 10 minutes. Then, allow to cool in a dark, dry place. Finally, pour the mixture into an airtight jar and leave to infuse.

Years of experience have also taught me about the importance of safety when it comes to infusing olive oil. Items used to flavor oils can be a source of bacteria called Clostridium botulinum. If you make your own, I recommend using dried herbs whenever possible, soaking anything fresh in citric acid, heating the oil, not exceeding 24 hours when infusing, using within a couple of days after opening, and storing in the refrigerator. If you opt for a premade infusion, only buy ones you can verify have been acidified. Now that you have the basics, I'm excited to share with you my list of the absolute best infusions for olive oil.