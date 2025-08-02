8 Drinks Featuring Sweet Tea You Should Be Ordering

Sweet tea isn't just a Southern staple — it's a surprisingly versatile ingredient that plays well with bold spirits, fresh fruit, bright citrus, and fizzy finishes. Whether you're chasing a cocktail with character or a mocktail that feels like a moment, these drinks highlight just how much range sweet tea really has and why you should order them the next time you're out. From classics like an Arnold Palmer to herb-infused sippers and sunny, spiked creations, there's something here for every palate and pour.

Serve them over ice, dress them up with garnishes, or keep it simple — each drink brings its own vibe and the easygoing charm sweet tea is known for. No need for fancy ingredients or hard-to-follow recipes. These are drinks you can picture holding in a mason jar or cocktail glass, with the perfect finishing touches and your favorite people. They pair beautifully with summer foods, lazy afternoons, and front porch hangs — or bring a taste of summer to any season.