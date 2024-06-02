The Wholesome Origin Story Of Arnold Palmer's Iced Tea Lemonade

Pro golfing legend Arnold Palmer was as incredibly popular off the links as he was successful on them. He was the first player to win four Masters Tournaments and would go on to have 92 tournament wins in his long career. He was so popular in the 1950s and '60s that he made colorful alpaca cardigans a fashion staple and popularized a tea and lemonade drink that still bears his name. Palmer came up with his signature drink one day in the 1950s and loved it so much he would take it with him golfing.

It soon became a summer staple thanks to his huge fan base known as Arnie's Army. Then in 2001, Palmer took his version to market making it even more popular. The drink even inspired Miami-based Chef Jeff McInnis, who riffed on the ice tea and lemonade combo for his fried chicken recipe that includes a sweet tea and salt marinade, one of many creative ways to upgrade fried chicken.