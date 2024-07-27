Upgrade Your Cocktails By Firing Up The Grill

Say you're hosting a grill-out and preparing a medley of ingredients on the fire, and you're wondering about components that can be creatively shaken or stirred into the drinks you serve alongside. The flame is a wonderful opportunity to enhance your drinks, adding new complexity into your glass. The concept may feel like a bizarre contrast to the typically chilled nature of cocktails, but the grill works wonders with many classic drink ingredients.

Fruit is the most logical candidate — its sugars will caramelize, thereby imparting more sweetness, a palatable bitterness, and pleasant notes of smoke and fire. Plus, the heat brings out the juice in fruit, making it easier to squeeze out a little extra into your shaker, so throw cocktail classics like lemon, lime, and grapefruits onto the flame. Iconic cocktails like sours, daiquiris, gin and tonics, margaritas, and tiki-influenced drinks such as a hurricane will all shine with such a makeover.

However, don't sleep on grilling unexpected foods, too: Vegetables, herbs, and even seafood can all cooked up for a creative cocktail. Whether these ingredients function as an improved garnish or redefine the flavor foundation in the form of a syrup, there are many ways to imbue a whole new grilled dimension to your favorite stiff drink.

