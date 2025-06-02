The Underrated Mocktail Base You Probably Already Have At Home

Mocktails have an easy appeal, whether as a lifestyle choice or a simple change of routine, and a great base is likely already sitting in your pantry — iced tea. Refreshing, flavorful, and surprisingly full of depth, iced tea is the perfect anchor for your next creation.

Iced tea also boasts some impressive and well-known benefits such as improving heart health and decreasing stress, making it a no-brainer swap for more sugary and calorie-laden mocktail choices such as soda or juice. Leaning into iced tea has the added benefit of being super hydrating and depending on your choice of tea, the caffeine boost may help with concentration.

Rather than rushing to pour a little of this and a little of that in your pitcher, Nicole Yarovinksy, Beverage Director of Daisies in Chicago, emphasized to Good Morning America the importance of taking spirit-free beverages "as seriously as you would any other beverage."

Think about your desired flavor profile. Vegetal? Try green tea. Bonus — the polyphenols help with skin health. Complex? Try oolong, which is also said to boost immune health. Select your tea and try to avoid the pitfall of too many flavors muddling the drink. Aim for the tried and true mocktail formula, 3:2:1: three parts alcohol substitute (in this case iced tea), two parts juice, and one part sparkling water or soda.