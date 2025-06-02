The Underrated Mocktail Base You Probably Already Have At Home
Mocktails have an easy appeal, whether as a lifestyle choice or a simple change of routine, and a great base is likely already sitting in your pantry — iced tea. Refreshing, flavorful, and surprisingly full of depth, iced tea is the perfect anchor for your next creation.
Iced tea also boasts some impressive and well-known benefits such as improving heart health and decreasing stress, making it a no-brainer swap for more sugary and calorie-laden mocktail choices such as soda or juice. Leaning into iced tea has the added benefit of being super hydrating and depending on your choice of tea, the caffeine boost may help with concentration.
Rather than rushing to pour a little of this and a little of that in your pitcher, Nicole Yarovinksy, Beverage Director of Daisies in Chicago, emphasized to Good Morning America the importance of taking spirit-free beverages "as seriously as you would any other beverage."
Think about your desired flavor profile. Vegetal? Try green tea. Bonus — the polyphenols help with skin health. Complex? Try oolong, which is also said to boost immune health. Select your tea and try to avoid the pitfall of too many flavors muddling the drink. Aim for the tried and true mocktail formula, 3:2:1: three parts alcohol substitute (in this case iced tea), two parts juice, and one part sparkling water or soda.
Elevated and seasonal details
The combinations are endless as long as you keep clear flavors top of mind and avoid over handling or diluting your concoction. If you are going for a tropical feel, mango puree is a great punch of flavor for the juice element.
As with any beverage, balance is a must and details are everything. An aromatic sprig of rosemary, a luscious orange slice, or lovingly made ice cubes with crisp cucumber, citrus, or edible flowers make for a memorable (and Insta-worthy) tea mocktail.
If you've chosen a tea with peach notes, fresh peach slices add a striking note to the glass. Green teas play well with lemongrass or mint and black teas shine with citrus or honey.
To keep the flavor profile concentrated, consider making ice cubes from your chosen ice tea base so that your drink doesn't become watered down as it sits. Don't forget to chill your stemware — iced tea begs for a glass that is super cold (and is perhaps best sipped on a porch).