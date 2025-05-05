Why The Azalea Is The Official Masters Tournament Cocktail
As the distinguished ranks of professional golfers are vying to win the Masters' trophy and that coveted green jacket, onlookers at Augusta National and in their homes can take in both the tournament games and sips of a freshly made Azalea libation. Served each year since the 1960s, the Azalea cocktail has been the unofficial drink of the Masters Tournament. Its popularity has prompted the Augusta National Golf Club to partner with Goldbelly in selling Limited Edition Azalea Kits, which featured a bottle of non-alcoholic Azalea premix along with coasters and other merchandise promoting the 2023 Masters Tournament.
Besides its decades-long presence, the Azalea cocktail has become so beloved because of its refreshing, zesty flavor. This makes sense, as the official cocktail recipe lists the ingredients as grenadine, lemonade, and vodka. It's worth noting that while its left out of the official recipe, some variations include a splash of pineapple juice to round out the lemonade's tart notes. It's also said that switching to a floral-forward gin would bring more complexity to the beverage. As for its name, that comes from the signature drink's pinkish hue, which resembles the thousands of white and pink azalea flowers that line the Augusta National grounds during the tournament.
How to replicate the menu at Masters Tournament
While it's certainly the popular choice, the Azalea isn't the only cocktail served at Augusta National. Attendees of the Masters Tournament have a plethora of delicious libations on the menu. Best of all, many are drinks that can be easily made by at-home viewers. Of course, where there's golf, Arnold Palmers are served in abundance, as it's directly linked to the sport. While the non-alcoholic combo of lemonade and iced tea is an excellently refreshing ace in the hole, the 2019 Masters Tournament also featured the John Daly, which adds a putt of vodka to the two classic mixers of the spirit. Mint Juleps have also been found at Augusta National. The southern staple beloved by President Teddy Roosevelt mixes mint leaves, bourbon, and simple syrup, making it an easy sipper for fans on and off the green.
Where there are libations, there is almost always a snack or two to complete the fusion of culinary and sports. As famously linked as The Azalea is to the Masters Tournament, Augusta National's pimento sandwiches are the edible equivalent. The two are menu mainstays that should be incorporated into any Masters Tournament watch party. While there are some decent copycat recipes out there, and one interesting take is switching out the pimento sandwich for the pimento deviled egg. It may sound like an eyebrow-raiser, but it's sure to be the talk of any Masters Tournament get-together.