Why The Azalea Is The Official Masters Tournament Cocktail

As the distinguished ranks of professional golfers are vying to win the Masters' trophy and that coveted green jacket, onlookers at Augusta National and in their homes can take in both the tournament games and sips of a freshly made Azalea libation. Served each year since the 1960s, the Azalea cocktail has been the unofficial drink of the Masters Tournament. Its popularity has prompted the Augusta National Golf Club to partner with Goldbelly in selling Limited Edition Azalea Kits, which featured a bottle of non-alcoholic Azalea premix along with coasters and other merchandise promoting the 2023 Masters Tournament.

Besides its decades-long presence, the Azalea cocktail has become so beloved because of its refreshing, zesty flavor. This makes sense, as the official cocktail recipe lists the ingredients as grenadine, lemonade, and vodka. It's worth noting that while its left out of the official recipe, some variations include a splash of pineapple juice to round out the lemonade's tart notes. It's also said that switching to a floral-forward gin would bring more complexity to the beverage. As for its name, that comes from the signature drink's pinkish hue, which resembles the thousands of white and pink azalea flowers that line the Augusta National grounds during the tournament.