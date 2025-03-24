How To Make Sweet Tea Soda For A Bubbly Take On The Classic Drink

Sweet tea is the South's unofficial drink of choice, and plenty of folks around the country enjoy sitting outside with a cold glass of sweet tea during a summer day. If that doesn't interest you, then maybe your hypothetical sweet tea is missing an ingredient. For warm summer evenings, some people like to mix that sweet Southern drink with bourbon. For those hot summer afternoons, however (or the evenings too), you can mix together a sweet tea soda instead.

Sweet tea soda is about as simple as it sounds: Pour a mostly full glass of chilled sweet tea, and fill up that remaining space with club soda or any generic, unflavored soda water. Just like regular sweet tea, the tea should ideally be brewed hot and then chilled, which is the traditional way to make it. Once it's cold, you can pop open the carbonated water and top off the tea. If you're short on time, sweet tea soda can still work if you just make some iced tea and add everything else into it straight away, although some may insist it's less flavorful if you do it that way. The only crucial tip is that the drink should have more tea than soda, because that's where all the flavor comes from.