Hemp Hearts Are A Game Changer For High Protein Breakfasts

It's important right off to make it clear: Hemp hearts will not make you high, give you the munchies, or anything in between. Hemp hearts are shelled hemp seeds from the cannabis sativa plant. However, while the genus and species are the same, they come from a different variety of the plant to the one that people consume for its other properties. The hemp seeds and hearts that you can buy in the store naturally don't contain any THC or CBD, the active ingredients that produce marijuana's effect. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has marked hemp seeds as "Generally Recognized as Safe," noting that they "contain only trace amounts of THC and CBD, which the seeds may pick up during harvesting and processing when they are in contact with other parts of the plant. Consumption of these hemp seed-derived ingredients is not capable of making consumers 'high.'"

The association between hemp hearts and marijuana is a large part of why they're new to the United States markets. Industrial hemp use was on the rise in the early 1900s, with hemp being used to craft a range of materials while the seeds were added to animal feed. However, the Marijuana Tax Act of 1937 restricted the production of hemp, forcing all hemp growers to be registered and licensed, lumping the industrial production in with growth of the plant used for marijuana. It was not until 2018 that the use of hemp in agriculture was made legal again, and hemp seeds were able to be produced and imported again starting in 2019. While it might feel like a new food to people in the United States today, hemp seeds have been eaten in China for thousands of years and as far back as the 16th century in Europe.