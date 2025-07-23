The 9 Hands-Down Best Eats At The Las Vegas Airport
Great cuisine is a given in Las Vegas. Stroll down the Strip and you'll find everything from fine dining restaurants to fast food joints, celebrity chef-owned spots, and resorts offering bountiful buffets to suit all budgets. What's less expected is that the city's food obsession doesn't stop at the casino doors — it follows you all the way to the airport. Harry Reid International Airport (formerly called McCarran International Airport) might not have the flash of the Strip, but it still offers a surprisingly strong lineup of places to eat, drink, and refuel before or after your flight.
Being the main commercial airport for Las Vegas, Harry Reid International is the first (and often the last) taste of Vegas for millions of travelers. Like most international airports, it has a variety of restaurants where you can either grab a quick and easy bite to go or sit down for a full-service meal. Admittedly, airport restaurants will never rival what you'll find at a five-star dining spot in Vegas, but there are some at Harry Reid that get standup reviews from diners.
To uncover which restaurants in Harry Reid International are worth hitting up while you're waiting for your flight to take off, we went to the people who know best — former diners. We pored over countless customer reviews on sites like Yelp, Reddit, and Google reviews to see what people are saying about the food at each of the airport's restaurants. We'll go into more detail about our methodology at the end of the article, but for now, these are the spots that get the best reviews from diners for having tasty food, good service, and great vibes.
Village Pub
With 12 locations across Las Vegas, there's a good chance you may have come across a Village Pub during your time in Vegas. The first pub opened in 1968 at the spot where the Ellis Island Casino & Brewery sits today. It was a humble affair serving cold beers and just two dishes: chili and a ham sandwich. Today, the menus include an array of bar bites and main meals like chicken fingers, burgers, steaks, and fish and chips.
The Village Pub at Harry Reid is located in Terminal 3 near the E gates, and it's a sit-down spot where you can grab a table or have a seat at the bar. It opens at 8 a.m. with a full breakfast menu, which is great if you want to fuel up before a morning flight. It also stays open until 10 p.m., so you can drop by later in the day for a beer and a meal. According to many diners, the food and drinks are solid.
Some of the dishes that consistently get called out by diners include the Southern fried chicken, club sandwich, and the fried pickles. Many say the food tastes fresh and cooked to order, that it's well executed, and the portion sizes are decent. Customers also say the service is friendly and that there's a great selection of beers and liquors on offer. One Google reviewer said, "Definitely the best food and beer option in the airport."
Rachel's Kitchen
It's not always easy to find healthy food at an airport that also tastes good, but according to many diners, Rachel's Kitchen at Harry Reid checks both those boxes. The local chain is renowned for its fresh-squeezed juices and smoothies, as well as wholesome bites like salads, breakfast sandwiches, and wraps. There are also gluten-free items, vegan dishes, and keto-friendly options.
You can find Rachel's Kitchen in Terminal 1 close to the D gates. It opens at 5 a.m. and serves until 3:30 p.m. There is no seating inside, but you can find places to sit and enjoy your food across from the restaurant. Most of the food is packaged so that you can just grab it and go, like the yogurt cups, muffins, salads, and sandwiches. However, you can also get dishes like breakfast sandwiches made fresh and served hot.
Diners love that everything tastes freshly made at Rachel's Kitchen and that the flavors are spot-on. Stand-out dishes include the turkey sandwich, breakfast ciabatta, and acai berry smoothie. Diners say the prices are reasonable compared to many other restaurants in the airport. It also gets top marks for service. As one Google reviewer said, "The staff were lovely, service was quick, and they were accommodating on order variations. I traveled from another gate to get here and it was worth it ... would do so again."
Shake Shack
Shake Shack is a wildly popular burger chain with an interesting origin story. It began in 2001 as a small hot dog cart operating out of Madison Square Park in New York City, and it was an instant hit. As the customer base grew and long line-ups became a daily occurrence, owner and chef Danny Meyer decided to turn it into a brick and mortar restaurant. Today, there are over 350 locations across the United States and abroad.
Head to Terminal 1 close to the B gates and you'll find Shake Shack's green and white signs beckoning from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. The burgers are top sellers thanks to their 100% Angus beef patties that are smashed thin on the grill to give them crispy edges and juicy interiors. If you're not sure which one to order, the SmokeShack topped our ranking of Shake Shack burgers for its smoky, spicy mix of cheese, bacon, and pickled cherry peppers.
Diners rave about their experiences at Shake Shack at Harry Reid, stating that the burgers are cooked perfectly, the fries are hot and crispy, and the shakes are ultra-indulgent. Some even say that the burgers were some of the best they had their entire trip. One Google reviewer said, "I was stunned by this experience, truly. We were expecting airport food, but this was QUALITY." In addition, many say the staff are friendly and work efficiently so the lines go fast.
Las Vegas Chophouse & Brewery
If you want to end your Vegas trip with something decadent like a succulent steak or salmon filet paired with a glass of wine or a martini, Las Vegas Chophouse & Brewery is a good bet. Located in Terminal 3, this full-service spot has a U-shaped bar you can sit at, as well as tables and booths. The dining room is set back from the main thoroughfare of the terminal, so it makes for a comfortable space to dine away from the chaos of the slot machines and foot traffic.
Swing by Las Vegas Chophouse & Brewery between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and you can grab hearty breakfast dishes like the Denver skillet, Louisiana Creole omelet, and the prime rib burrito. Bloody Marys and mimosas are also on offer. After 9:30 a.m., the menu switches to pub-style fare like the Chophouse chicken salad, salmon BLT, and filet mignon with the option to add jumbo shrimp. You can also order beer, wine, and cocktails until closing time at 10 p.m.
Several diners have stated that they were pleasantly surprised about the quality of the food at Chophouse. For example, one Yelp reviewer said, "Honestly, this was the best salad I've ever had at an airport. Seriously. It was incredibly fresh, the presentation was appetizing and it was very filling." Diners also say the portions are substantial. It's a bit pricey, but many say it's worth it.
Ruby's Diner
Whether you're flying out of Vegas at the crack of dawn or leaving late in the evening, Ruby's Diner has you covered with a wide range of comfort food dishes. Located in Terminal 1 in what is also called the Terminal D area, the fast-casual chain is open from 3:30 a.m. to midnight daily. There is a dining room where you can settle in for a meal and a take-out counter where you can place orders to-go and grab snacks and drinks.
Your meal at Ruby's could start with one of the chain's famous milkshakes in flavors like vanilla, strawberry, or Oreo cookies and cream. Then you can tuck into breakfast dishes like omelets, buttermilk hotcakes, and cinnamon french toast. The lunch and dinner menu includes all-American diner fare like burgers, hot dogs, and the classic clubhouse sandwich with fries.
By many accounts, Rudy's offers friendly service and tasty food in a fun setting that has retro vibes. Guests like that food is made fresh to order and that the portions are big. Several warn though that you might want to give yourself some extra time because it can take sometimes take a while for those made-to-order dishes to arrive at your table. You'll pay a little bit more than you would at a fast food joint or grab-and-go spot, but as one Google reviewer said, "In my opinion, best bang for your buck at the airport if you need a full meal"
Sammy's Woodfired Pizza & Grill
Sammy's Woodfired Pizza & Grill is another spot at Harry Reid International that serves food nearly around the clock. It's located in Terminal 1 close to the D gates and opens at 5 a.m., serving breakfast dishes, pizzas, and salads all the way through to midnight. Like Ruby's Diner, it also has a dining room and a quick service counter next door where you can grab some menu items, snacks like potato chips, and drinks to go.
The pizzas are the stars of the menu at Sammy's Woodfired Pizza & Grill, and there are a several options to choose from. The New York Style is a fan favorite with mushrooms, pepperoni, salami, and Italian sausage. The Royal Hawaiian also gets great reviews with its big slices of pineapple and salty Canadian bacon, as does the Ladou's Barbecue Chicken with smoked gouda, barbecue sauce, red onion, and cilantro. You can also grab salads, chicken wings, and pasta.
Many diners say that the pizzas at Sammy's are done just right. One Google reviewer commented, "The pizza was delicious and loaded with toppings and the crust was perfectly cooked." Another diner left a Google review that said, "The crust is perfect, sauce balances it out, and the ingredients are fresh." Guests also comment on how the pizza comes out fast and that the servers are happy to accommodate special requests.
Siegel's Bagelmania
For over 30 years, Bagelmania has been the spot to go in Las Vegas for New York-style bagels and Jewish delicatessen eats. The business got a facelift in 2018 when Stephen Siegel took over and rebranded it as Siegel's Bagelmania. It now has a new flagship shop next to the Las Vegas Convention Center that spans 10,000 square feet, and there's also a branch at Harry Reid International where travelers can grab super stacked bagel sandwiches to go.
Located in Terminal 1 by the A gates and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Siegel's Bagelmania offers up tasty bagels in a range of flavors, including plain, onion, garlic, and everything. You can have your bagel toasted with a generous smear of cream cheese or turn it into a bagelwich like the New School with fried eggs, a hash brown cake, melted cheddar, chive cream cheese, and your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage. You can also get sandwiches on rye bread piled high with meats and cheeses and served with a pickle.
Siegel's Bagelmania gets pretty busy, but customers say the staff are on top of things and that the lines go fast. Many say it's worth the short wait because the bagels are fresh with the perfect amount of chew and that the sandwiches are downright delicious. One Yelp reviewer said, "The bagels were much better than expected — soft and perfectly dense, not too doughy, with plenty of flavor ... This place is definitely worth it."
PGA Tour Grill
As you might guess from the name, PGA Tour Grill is a golf-themed restaurant. It's located in Terminal 1 and is one of the only real dine-in spots close to the A gates. You might have to wait to get a table, but once you're in, it's a pretty chill spot to have a beer and a bite. By most accounts, the servers are friendly and knowledgeable, so they can point you toward great dishes and menu hacks.
PGA Grill is open from 5 a.m. to midnight and offers a good mix of healthy and hearty dishes. You can go light with hummus and grilled pita points and a salad like the chicken caesar. If you're craving something a bit heavier, you can opt for a burger, crispy chicken tenders, or the grilled chicken pesto flatbread. You can also pair your meal with beverages like the ranch water cocktail, craft beers, seltzers, or wine.
"[The] food was better than I expected to my surprise," said one Yelp reviewer. "Everything came out in large portions and tasted good." Other diners also comment on the quality of the food with several calling out specific dishes like the Greek salad with its generous amounts of fresh veggies and the super-stacked turkey BLT. Some guests also say the bartender is generous with the pours. Just be aware that it can get pretty busy, so you might want to plan accordingly.
Jersey Mike's
Jersey Mike's is one of those success stories that every entrepreneur dreams about. It started as a mom-and-pop submarine sandwich shop in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, in 1956. Owner Mike Ingravalla drew people in with his tasty sandwiches and friendly nature. When Ingravalla decided to sell the store in 1975, 17-year-old Peter Cancro jumped at the chance. He borrowed money from his high school football coach and bought the shop, He changed the name to Jersey Mike's and eventually started expanding, and that's how Jersey Mike's went from a small local sandwich shop to a global franchise.
The Jersey Mike's at Terminal 1 in Harry Reid International offers the same fresh subs you find at all of the chain's locations. You can opt for classics like turkey, tuna, or chicken salad with your choice of toppings. There are also specials you won't find at too many other places like the Original Italian with provolone, ham, prosciuttini, cappacuolo, salami, and pepperoni. If you want your sub with all the fixings, order it "Mike's Way" and it will come with onion, lettuce, tomato, oil, vinegar, oregano and salt.
Plenty of reviewers said that they tried Jersey Mike's for the first time at the Las Vegas airport, and many were thoroughly impressed. One traveler left a Google review that said, "The ingredients were fresh tasting and better quality than other sandwich chains I've tried." Another said, "I would definitely go back to Jersey Mike's again. That was one delicious sandwich." Diners also appreciate that the staff hustles to make sure that orders go out fast.
Methodology
When we were tasked with narrowing down the absolute best eats at the Las Vegas airport, we weren't sure what we would come across. After all, airports aren't usually known for having stellar food. At first glance, it was looking pretty grim with many of the restaurants at Harry Reid International scoring pretty low star ratings on platforms like Yelp and Google reviews. However, we did some digging to see which spots got the most positive reviews from customers and what people were saying.
Some of the criteria we looked for included tasty food (of course), great customer service, nice atmospheres for the dine-in spots, and speediness at the take-away joints. While taste is always subjective, and airport restaurants are always going to have some detractors, these are the dining spots that get praised the most out of all the offerings at LAS.