The 9 Hands-Down Best Eats At The Las Vegas Airport

Great cuisine is a given in Las Vegas. Stroll down the Strip and you'll find everything from fine dining restaurants to fast food joints, celebrity chef-owned spots, and resorts offering bountiful buffets to suit all budgets. What's less expected is that the city's food obsession doesn't stop at the casino doors — it follows you all the way to the airport. Harry Reid International Airport (formerly called McCarran International Airport) might not have the flash of the Strip, but it still offers a surprisingly strong lineup of places to eat, drink, and refuel before or after your flight.

Being the main commercial airport for Las Vegas, Harry Reid International is the first (and often the last) taste of Vegas for millions of travelers. Like most international airports, it has a variety of restaurants where you can either grab a quick and easy bite to go or sit down for a full-service meal. Admittedly, airport restaurants will never rival what you'll find at a five-star dining spot in Vegas, but there are some at Harry Reid that get standup reviews from diners.

To uncover which restaurants in Harry Reid International are worth hitting up while you're waiting for your flight to take off, we went to the people who know best — former diners. We pored over countless customer reviews on sites like Yelp, Reddit, and Google reviews to see what people are saying about the food at each of the airport's restaurants. We'll go into more detail about our methodology at the end of the article, but for now, these are the spots that get the best reviews from diners for having tasty food, good service, and great vibes.