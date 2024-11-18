The Fine Dining Origin Story Of Shake Shack
Since its inception, Shake Shack has rocked the world of fast casual dining. With the company's great-tasting cheese sauce, perfectly creamy milkshakes, and (of course) great burgers, it's easy to see why customers have fallen in love with this fast casual chain (fast casual isn't the same as fast food, by the way). The only thing Shake Shack fans love more than the food itself is learning about the chain's behind-the-scenes process, like what company makes Shake Shack's beef patties.
Beyond the ingredients that go into Shake Shack's burgers, the origin story of the restaurant itself is quite fascinating. The chain actually began as a simple hot dog cart in Madison Square Park in New York City. The cart was originally run out of the kitchen of Eleven Madison Park, a fine-dining establishment with three Michelin Stars located in the Metropolitan Life North Building.
The cart was created specifically to support the Madison Square Park Conservancy's first art installation. Even though Shake Shack started as a mere cart, the company was an immediate hit. The cart found continued success, with hungry customers lining up in the park for three summers.
The start of Shake Shack
Shake Shack started as the brainchild of previous Eleven Madison Park owner Daniel Meyer, as well as Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti. The cart was created in direct connection with the Madison Square Park Conservancy, also spearheaded by Daniel Meyer. The goal of the project was to help refurbish Madison Square Park, which at the time had fallen into disrepair.
Both the project and the cart were a success. As the cart continued to grow in popularity, Meyer decided it might be time to expand the venture to a larger, more permanent location. The first Shake Shack restaurant was born, fittingly housed within the very same park where the cart initially began.
Originally, the first physical location was meant to be a standalone restaurant unique to New York City. Once again, Shake Shack surpassed its own boundaries, as it quickly proved to be profitable and expanded into a chain. Today, Shake Shack has over 300 locations in the United States alone, with an additional 185 international locations.