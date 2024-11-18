The Fine Dining Origin Story Of Shake Shack

Since its inception, Shake Shack has rocked the world of fast casual dining. With the company's great-tasting cheese sauce, perfectly creamy milkshakes, and (of course) great burgers, it's easy to see why customers have fallen in love with this fast casual chain (fast casual isn't the same as fast food, by the way). The only thing Shake Shack fans love more than the food itself is learning about the chain's behind-the-scenes process, like what company makes Shake Shack's beef patties.

Beyond the ingredients that go into Shake Shack's burgers, the origin story of the restaurant itself is quite fascinating. The chain actually began as a simple hot dog cart in Madison Square Park in New York City. The cart was originally run out of the kitchen of Eleven Madison Park, a fine-dining establishment with three Michelin Stars located in the Metropolitan Life North Building.

The cart was created specifically to support the Madison Square Park Conservancy's first art installation. Even though Shake Shack started as a mere cart, the company was an immediate hit. The cart found continued success, with hungry customers lining up in the park for three summers.