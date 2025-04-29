10 Tips For The Crispiest Fried Pickles Of Your Life

Deep-frying food is an art that culinary whizzes have gotten pretty good at. There's not much that can't be baptized in batter, whether that's onions, potatoes, or Oreo cookies — so why not pickles? The mouthwatering appetizer is a staple at most bars, with the best baskets displaying a golden brown crust and juicy, snappy interior. Yet how often have you found yourself craving the sour crunch outside of happy hour? We get that. Luckily, crafting your own fried pickles isn't too hard, as long as you have the right guide, and our expert tips below will help you get started.

Speaking with Jacob Hadjigeorgis, the owner and proprietor of Jacob's Pickles, we managed to gather the restaurateur's insights on the process. His establishment slings rib-sticking Southern cuisine in New York City, and pickles, of course, sneak their way into menu items. Sampling pickled variety platters is just one way to begin your meal ahead of its plentiful mains, but the Big Apple eatery keeps the wheel of innovation turning, including, at one location, a vegan pickle-infused soft-serve.

Delving into cooking oils, equipment, and the ensuing pickle shape debate will help bring the crispiest fried pickles of your life to your table. Cooking from scratch can be daunting, but with these tips on board, you'll wonder why you ever waited.