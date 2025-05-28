The 16 Most Unique Bagel Sandwiches In NYC

They say it's the tap water that makes bagels in NYC taste better than anywhere else in the country. But the ingenuity and creativity of a bagel-obsessed city has a lot to do with it, too.

You can top a bagel sandwich with a lot more than a simple schmear of cream cheese. There's the classic combination of smoked salmon and cream cheese with toppings like red onion, tomato, capers, and dill. Just about every bagel shop in New York has it on the menu, along with tuna or whitefish salad, pastrami, and everyone's favorite breakfast sandwich, the bacon, egg, and cheese.

These bagel sandwiches are as essential to New York as the Statue of Liberty, but with a city full of change makers and innovators, it was only a matter of time before the bagel became something new. Many bagel shops in the city are experimenting with exciting flavors to bring you the boldest sandwiches a bagel can offer.