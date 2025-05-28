The 16 Most Unique Bagel Sandwiches In NYC
They say it's the tap water that makes bagels in NYC taste better than anywhere else in the country. But the ingenuity and creativity of a bagel-obsessed city has a lot to do with it, too.
You can top a bagel sandwich with a lot more than a simple schmear of cream cheese. There's the classic combination of smoked salmon and cream cheese with toppings like red onion, tomato, capers, and dill. Just about every bagel shop in New York has it on the menu, along with tuna or whitefish salad, pastrami, and everyone's favorite breakfast sandwich, the bacon, egg, and cheese.
These bagel sandwiches are as essential to New York as the Statue of Liberty, but with a city full of change makers and innovators, it was only a matter of time before the bagel became something new. Many bagel shops in the city are experimenting with exciting flavors to bring you the boldest sandwiches a bagel can offer.
The Super Heebster at Russ & Daughters
Russ & Daughters is a legendary appetizing store in Manhattan's Lower East Side. Appetizing shops, Jewish stores that sell foods eaten with bagels like fish, pickles, and cheeses, were once a common sight across New York City, but Russ & Daughters is now one of the last remaining. Its enduring popularity is all thanks to high quality goods and a focus on nostalgia and tradition with a cool, modern flair.
Step into one of its sleek yet retro shops to get the Super Heebster. It features a whitefish and baked salmon salad mixed with horseradish dill cream cheese topped with wasabi-infused flying fish roe. The bright green, spicy roe is an inventive twist on the orange-colored roe you can find on plenty of other bagel sandwiches in the city. For a slightly smokier flavor, you can also try the Fancy Delancey, which is made with the same ingredients plus smoked tuna salad.
Multiple locations
Seoul Meets Bagel at Between the Bagel
In an unassuming shop in Astoria, Queens, a friendly chef and owner named Ben is cooking up some of the most beloved fusion food in the city. Between the Bagel is known for mixing up classic comfort foods with Korean flavors. It went viral when the internet found out about Seoul Meets Bagel, a Korean-style breakfast bagel sandwich that makes you realize how badly you needed a Korean-style breakfast bagel sandwich. Far from the typical bacon, egg, and cheese, this sandwich is loaded with bulgogi beef, egg, cheese, spicy kimchi, and gochujang mayo on your choice of bagel.
Also try the DAPS, another bagel with spicy Korean pork, kimchi slaw, mozzarella, gochujang mayo, and grilled onions and jalapeños. Come hungry as they're both hefty, filling sandwiches, and you'll also have to make room for an appetizer: Korean arancini balls stuffed with mozzarella, bulgogi, and kimchi wrapped up in a deep-fried panko crust.
instagram.com/betweenthebagelny
(718) 932-1425
31-13 30th Ave, Astoria, NY 11102
The Caviar Kaspia Bagel at Caviar Kaspia
Bagels can be fancy, too, especially when it's loaded with expensive caviar. The Caviar Kaspia, a caviar bar and restaurant inside the Mark Hotel in the Upper East Side, set out to prove that with a $45 bagel sandwich. For the bagel itself, Caviar Kaspia collaborated with Baz Bagel, a beloved lunch counter making NYC-style bagels and Jewish diner classics. It combines Baz's poppyseed and sesame seed bagels with cream cheese and 15 luxurious grams of Baeri caviar, a fresh, delicate, dark-colored caviar that comes from sturgeon.
Caviar on a bagel is a classic upscale pairing, but you'll have a hard time finding it at New York bagel shops, where many New Yorkers are grabbing a quick, cheap breakfast or lunch fix. So if you really want to treat yourself, sit back in one of Caviar Kaspia's velvet booths and enjoy a taste of the finer things. It's only available in the restaurant during brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, but if you can also order it for pick up or local delivery online.
(212) 606-3040
992 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10075
The Peter Shelsky at Shelsky's
Shelsky's two locations in Brooklyn have made quite an impression on New Yorkers since the appetizing and deli shop opened in 2011. It claims to be the first appetizing shop to open in Brooklyn in 60 years after many others had left the borough over the decades. Alongside classic offerings like smoked fish, salads, and latkes, Shelsky's is also cooking up some of the most innovative bagels in the city.
The Peter Shelsky sandwich makes great use of an ingredient often found at appetizing stores: pickled herring. The intense tangy flavor of this pickled fish is an acquired taste for some, but it's been mellowed in the Peter Shelsky by combining it with a delicious cream sauce. It's paired with Nova salmon, wild-Alaskan sable, scallion cream cheese, and your choice of a bagel or bialy. While you're there, try one of its trendiest schmears right now: the chili crisp cream cheese made with Laoganma, a spicy, crunchy Chinese condiment.
Multiple locations
The Brooklyn Gino at Tompkins Square Bagels
Tompkins Square Bagels regularly makes the lists of the best bagels in New York City, and for good reason. Based on a recipe from the 1950s with five ingredients, these hand-rolled bagels have quickly turned Tompkins Square into an institution. The line at its original East Village location can get long, but it has since expanded to three other spots in Manhattan where you can pick and choose from its extensive menu.
There's something for everyone who's looking for a bagel sandwich, but it's hard to find a pile of sliced pepper-crusted sirloin steak on a bagel anywhere else. The Brooklyn Gino sandwich is named after a childhood friend of the owner, Christopher Pugliese, and also features cheddar cheese, onions, and roasted red peppers. Want dessert with that? Tompkins Square is famous for its cinnamon-laced French toast bagel, which pairs beautifully with one of its many sweet cream cheese flavors, like birthday cake, espresso, or peanut butter.
The Elvis at Olde Brooklyn Bagel Shoppe
If you're looking for a good bagel in Brooklyn, many New Yorkers will point you to Olde Brooklyn Bagel Shoppe, established in 2010. Its hand-rolled and kettle-boiled bagels are baked on site, with a wide-ranging menu that has something for everyone. When the weather's good, grab a bagel and head to the nearby Prospect Park for a perfect little picnic in the sun.
Olde Brooklyn Bagel Shoppe calls itself the original home of the za'atar bagel, coated in the Middle Eastern spice mix known for its herbal, nutty, and tangy flavor. That's one example of the creative twists it gives to menu items, like cream cheese flavors you won't find anywhere else such as roasted garlic and spinach artichoke. Where else could you order the Elvis on a bagel? Olde Brooklyn Bagel Shoppe makes the classic sandwich popularized by Elvis Presley with peanut butter, bacon, bananas, and honey. It's a sweet and savory harmony made even better on a soft and chewy bagel.
(718) 622-6227
45 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Morty Mort at Curley's Bagels
One of the newest bagel shops to make a splash in NYC is also one of the most creative. Curley's Bagels has only been around since the summer of 2024, but it's attracting people all over the city to its location in Sunnyside, Queens. Its chewy, tangy sourdough bagels come in classic flavors as well as some unique ones, like rosemary salt, za'atar, and aleppo pepper.
One of its standout sandwiches (or "sangwich," as it calls it on the menu) is the Morty Mort, a delicious take on the fried mortadella sandwich that includes provolone cheese, a runny medium egg, pepperoncini, mayo, and dijonnaise. For another perfect breakfast sandwich, you can also try the Mak, a sausage, egg, and cheese with hash browns and gochujang aioli. For a vegetarian option, the Avocado Sangwich combines mashed avocado, tomato, and a fried egg topped with zhoug, a spicy cilantro sauce from Yemen.
(718) 333-5950
4304 47th Ave, Sunnyside, NY 11104
Adam's Choice at Murray's Bagels
A Greenwich Village institution since 1996, Murray's Bagels is a local fan favorite. It was established by Adam Pomerantz, who quit his job as a vice president at Merrill Lynch to pursue his goal of running his own bagel shop. He named it after his father Murray, who would bring home an appetizing spread — bagels, fish, cream cheese, and salads — for dinner every Thursday night during his childhood.
Murray's has a homey vibe, with offerings as simple as a peanut butter bagel sandwich or a plain cheese bagel sandwich for people in the neighborhood looking for a quick and tasty bite. There are plenty of options on its extensive sandwich menu, and you'll want to start with Adam's Choice. With a hearty breaded chicken cutlet, black forest ham, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese, and a creamy Russian dressing, this tall and meaty stack of a sandwich has a lot to offer.
(212) 462-2830
500 6th Ave, New York, NY 10011
Smoked Salmon Tartare at Frankel's
In another case of New York natives who missed the presence of the Jewish food shops they grew up with, brothers Zach and Alex Frankel opened Frankel's Delicatessen & Appetizing in 2016. Located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, its menu includes many New York deli staples in their traditional styles, but executed extremely well. You can grab a BEC on a challah roll, a perfect turkey club, or a hot brisket sandwich based on a recipe by the brothers' grandmother.
But the specialty bagel sandwich menu includes a few open-faced bagels, a somewhat rare sight in New York's bagel shops. The Smoked Salmon Tartare takes what would've been a typical salmon and cream cheese bagel and elevates it to new heights. Minced Eastern nova salmon mixed with capers, lemon juice, dill, onion, and celery provides lots of texture and flavor. It's topped with red onion, a dash of olive oil, and herbs of your choice.
(718) 389-2302
631 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
The Middle Eastern at Edith's
Edith's Sandwich Counter started as a popup at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but quickly turned into one of the buzziest sandwich shops at its two locations in Williamsburg and the West Village. Edith's calls itself "next generation comfort food," taking inspiration from Jewish-American classics and giving them a global twist.
That mission is evident in the Middle Eastern, one of several sourdough bagel egg sandwiches on offer. Each sandwich features a fluffy Japanese-style egg omelette, but on the Middle Eastern, it's also stuffed with creamy farmer's cheese. It's then topped off with a medley of bold flavors: shakshuka sauce, a scallion aioli spread, za'atar spice, and parsley. Hungry for more? Get Edith's most popular bagel sandwich, the BEC&L, which is exactly what it sounds like: a bacon, egg, and cheese with a crispy fried latke. Make sure to wash it all down with the famous iced cafe slushie, made with cold brew, tahini, and milk.
(929) 387-8280
495 Lorimer St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
The Alton Brown at Zucker's
With eight locations across Manhattan, Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish has been one of the most reliable spots to grab a quick bagel fix since it first opened in 2007. There's something for everyone here, including gluten-free bagels, a vegan smoked "salmon" bagel sandwich, a rotating list of monthly specials, and creative cream cheese spreads like chipotle, truffle, and jalapeño honey.
One notable bagel on the signature sandwiches list is the Alton Brown, made in collaboration with the famous food scientist and T.V. personality. Zucker's originally offered the sandwich as a month-long special back in 2017, but it became such a fan favorite that it landed a permanent spot on the menu. It includes smoked trout, cream cheese, horseradish, avocado, and tobiko (aka flying fish roe) all on a sweet and earthy pumpernickel bagel. It just might be the only bagel sandwich out there with the Alton Brown stamp of approval.
Multiple locations
Hot Honey Ham at Black Seed Bagels
One of the fastest growing bagel chains in New York City is Black Seed Bagels, which now has 10 locations dotting Manhattan and Brooklyn after first opening in 2014. It's known for New York-style bagels that take some baking cues from Montreal-style bagels, like boiling the dough in honey water for a touch of sweetness, whereas New York bagels are typically boiled with brown sugar or malt, instead.
Its sandwiches include plenty of well-known classics, like smoked salmon, pastrami reuben, and a BLT. But if you can't get enough of the hot honey trend, neither can Black Seed Bagels. The hot honey ham sandwich includes ham, butter lettuce, pickled green tomatoes, and hot honey cream cheese, making every bite perfectly sweet and savory. If you're looking for something else a little different, the cheese pizza and pepperoni pizza bagels are a great twist on a comfort food classic.
Multiple locations
The Philly at Liberty Bagels
With three locations in Manhattan, Liberty Bagels has become a mainstay for both locals and tourists craving a genuine New York bagel experience. The shops are unfussy and fast-paced, catering perfectly to the city's rhythms — whether you're grabbing a quick bite between meetings or fueling up for a day of sightseeing. Known for over-the-top sandwiches and unique cream cheese flavors (where else can you find olive pimento and honey bacon sriracha cream cheese?), it's also one of the best places in the city to get the internet sensation known as the rainbow bagel.
Can't decide between a Philly cheesesteak and a bagel sandwich? You don't have to choose here. The Philly combines beef brisket with American cheese, grilled onions and peppers, and garlic mayo to make one hot and juicy sandwich. If you can't get enough of brisket on a bagel, the Steakwich keeps it simple with brisket, melty mozzarella, onions, and garlic mayo.
Multiple locations
The NEO at Broad Nosh Bagels
Broad Nosh Bagels is a popular fixture for the many New Yorkers who live near its three Manhattan locations spanning Midtown to the Upper West Side. These family-owned stores keep things simple, but the menu has a little bit of everything, from breakfast platters to paninis to refreshing smoothies and a house-made rice pudding to finish your meal. But people come and stay for the dense, chewy bagels and a wide variety of cream cheese spreads, including some notable sweet flavors like mango and Biscoff cookie.
If you ask an employee which sandwich to start with, they'll probably direct you to the NEO, which has become a fan favorite of longtime customers. Nova salmon on a bagel and egg salad on a bagel are nothing new, but rarely will you see the two combined into one delicious concoction. A sprinkle of minced red onion completes the NEO (nova, egg, and onion).
Multiple locations
The McGolrick at The Bagel Joint
The newest bagel spot on this list is also one of the most exciting —The Bagel Joint in Greenpoint, Brooklyn opened at the end of 2024, but it's already made a big impression on New Yorkers for what it calls "globally inspired bagels, crafted the traditional way." Its bagel flavors include miso, saffron, gochujang, and duck egg, which, yes, includes duck egg yolks in the bagel batter. Don't forget the garlic naan bialy, too.
The specialty sandwiches make great use of these creative flavors. The McGolrick features the fig and olive bagel, subtly sweet and briny, with a savory scallion pancake cream cheese topped with red onion, tomato, capers, and dill. If you want to try the other unique bagel flavors but not sure what they go with, the Newtown sandwich pairs the duck egg bagel with a caper dill cream cheese, smoked salmon, and cucumber, while the St. Marks combines the miso bagel with wasabi cream cheese and smoked tuna.
(215) 458-7061
230 Calyer St, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Chicken Parmigiana at Ess-a-Bagel
When many New Yorkers think of the city's most quintessential bagel joints, Ess-a-Bagel is often one of the first names that comes to mind. Founded in 1976, this iconic bagel shop has earned a devoted following over the decades for its classic hand-rolled bagels that strike the balance of chewiness and softness. It's a nostalgic destination for long-time residents and a must-try for visitors. It now has three locations in Manhattan, one in Brooklyn, and a spot at the Newark Airport in New Jersey — in case you want to chow down on a perfect bagel high in the sky.
If you're hungry for a sandwich, look to the favorites menu where you'll find the chicken Parmigiana, which is exactly what it sounds like: a breaded chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, and melty mozzarella all on the bagel of your choice. It's a delicious fusion of Italian-American comfort food and the bagel-shop tradition you'll only find in New York.
Multiple locations
Methodology
To find the most unique bagel sandwiches, we drew on knowledge of NYC's exciting bagel scene and scoured online menus, social media, food blogs, and review sites to see where people are getting bagels that stand out from the crowd. We looked for unusual ingredients or creative presentations, like cream cheese schmears we've never heard of before, or ingredients that don't usually go together.
New York is brimming with hundreds of bagel shops, many of which offer similar sandwiches for people looking for a familiar favorite or their usual go-to order. So we excluded some sandwiches like the hummus bagel, which may not be thought of as a typical bagel sandwich order, but is a common sight on New York city bagel shop menus. We didn't take into account prestige or popularity, so these bagel shops range from tourist favorites to the hole-in-the-wall spots only the locals know about.