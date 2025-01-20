The Fast Food Restaurants With The Tastiest Keto-Friendly Options
The ketogenic diet (often referred to as the "keto diet") requires its followers to lower the carbs in their diet and instead consume more fat (While carbs are allowed, keeping them to a minimum is ideal). After following this dramatic nutrition change, the body goes into ketosis, which is when ketone levels are high and the body begins to use fat as its main source of fuel instead of glucose. While the diet has been successful for many as an aid for weight loss, that may be because of the carbohydrate-rich foods they cut out of their diet. This non-exhaustive list includes bread, pasta, beer, soda, various condiments, potatoes, beans, chocolate, and much more. This also means that a lot of fast food restaurants are out of the question on the keto diet, as menu items without these particular ingredients can be hard to come by.
However, a fast food meal following keto guidelines isn't impossible to achieve. While some might go straight to a salad (which could have included something like the former Southwest Style Salad with chicken from McDonald's sans tortilla strips and dressing), there are plenty more delicious options that go under the radar. The grilled (not breaded) chicken nuggets from Chick-fil-A; a Wendy's Baconator wrapped in lettuce instead of a bun; or a Shake Shack Shackburger with a lettuce bun are all delicious options for those attempting to stay in ketosis — while also satisfying a fast food craving.
General rules for keto-friendly meals
Many following the keto diet opt for any burger with a lettuce wrap in place of a bun. Since fats are an extremely important factor in following the keto diet, meats, cheese, and leafy greens are vital to securing a fulfilling meal. Burger lovers can also order a burger bowl, where all of the ingredients of a hamburger or cheeseburger are served in a bowl without a bun. (This can also be made by ordering a burger and deconstructing it).
Grilled chicken nuggets are also usually a safe and delicious choice. However, they are a little difficult to navigate since not all chicken nuggets are keto-friendly, depending on the breading or the flour and oil used to cook them. While grilled chicken nuggets are a more keto-safe option, the 8-count grilled Chick-fil-A nuggets actually align with keto guidelines. While a bit more research may be needed to land a fast food meal that is keto-friendly, it is absolutely possible to find an option while following the meal plan.