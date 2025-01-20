The Fast Food Restaurants With The Tastiest Keto-Friendly Options

The ketogenic diet (often referred to as the "keto diet") requires its followers to lower the carbs in their diet and instead consume more fat (While carbs are allowed, keeping them to a minimum is ideal). After following this dramatic nutrition change, the body goes into ketosis, which is when ketone levels are high and the body begins to use fat as its main source of fuel instead of glucose. While the diet has been successful for many as an aid for weight loss, that may be because of the carbohydrate-rich foods they cut out of their diet. This non-exhaustive list includes bread, pasta, beer, soda, various condiments, potatoes, beans, chocolate, and much more. This also means that a lot of fast food restaurants are out of the question on the keto diet, as menu items without these particular ingredients can be hard to come by.

However, a fast food meal following keto guidelines isn't impossible to achieve. While some might go straight to a salad (which could have included something like the former Southwest Style Salad with chicken from McDonald's sans tortilla strips and dressing), there are plenty more delicious options that go under the radar. The grilled (not breaded) chicken nuggets from Chick-fil-A; a Wendy's Baconator wrapped in lettuce instead of a bun; or a Shake Shack Shackburger with a lettuce bun are all delicious options for those attempting to stay in ketosis — while also satisfying a fast food craving.