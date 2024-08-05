Ranch Water: The Cocktail You Need When Margaritas Are Too Much Effort

Margaritas are a summer cocktail staple, but they can on occasion be cloyingly sweet, especially if it's a subpar variety that uses a premade sweet and sour mix. And sometimes even the perfect margarita recipe can just be too much of a hassle to make, especially if it's for a crowd. That's why you should think about pivoting to another delicious tequila drink that also incorporates lime (and sometimes orange liqueur) but is much less sweet, easier to make, and arguably much more refreshing than a margarita.

The cocktail is called ranch water, and it's been my go-to summertime drink for so long, the name hadn't yet caught on when I first started drinking it during sweltering New Orleans summers. I simply knew it as tequila and soda with a splash of lime. Like most drinks, especially uncomplicated ones, there's a bit of controversy about who exactly invented ranch water.