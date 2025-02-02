How Jersey Mike's Went From A Local Sandwich Shop To A Global Franchise

In 1956, Mike's Subs was opened by Michael Ingravallo in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. The shop was unique, as not many submarine sandwich restaurants had existed in the area at the time. Its convenient location brought in an impressive amount of customers, especially because of traveling tourists and visitors in the Jersey Shore area who were hungry after a day at the beach. Customers often returned because of the delicious ingredients, fresh-baked bread, and the owner himself. They loved Ingravallo's attentiveness to not only their names but their regular orders, creating a warm environment and a customer base that kept coming back for more.

Enter 14-year-old Peter Cancro, a high school student who absolutely adored his job behind the counter at Mike's and would until his senior year, when he overheard the store's owner mention that he may be making the difficult decision to sell the restaurant. Then 17 years old, Cancro jumped to the challenge, asking his football coach for a $125,000 loan to purchase the sub shop and becoming the owner of Mike's Subs. Cancro quickly opened multiple local restaurants, but the pleas of loyal out-of-state customers resulted in Cancro franchising the chain in 1987. He also added "Jersey" into the title as an homage to its East Coast beginnings.