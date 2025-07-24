The Absolute Best Trader Joe's Finds For Summer 2025
With summer in full swing, the last thing you want to be doing is sweating in a steamy kitchen just to put dinner on the table. For a more efficient grocery trip, it helps to have convenient options ready to add to your shopping cart. To help you find something practical within your time and budget, Trader Joe's might have just what you need, regardless of whether you're a first-time shopper or a TJ's loyalist.
There are tons of bargains shoppers shouldn't skip at Trader Joe's, especially when it comes to new products. Few grocery stores in the country can compete with its value of price and quality, as Trader Joe's works to keep prices low and offer foods made without certain artificial ingredients. With the latest seasonal offerings hitting shelves, Chowhound curated a list of summer 2025 must-haves from Trader Joe's, including items you already love or will after trying them.
Each item on this list was chosen for its flavor, convenience, and unique concept. With a little bit of everything, you'll find something for every meal and snack in-between. However, some of these items are only on shelves for a limited time, so make sure to try them before they're sold out. Grab your reusable bags and head to Trader Joe's for some unbeatable summer finds.
Italian Aperitivo Snack Mix
The limited-edition Italian Aperitivo Medley Snack Mix brings a taste of Italy to your table with flavors of black olive and rosemary. These salty and crunchy crackers are small and savory enough to hold you over between meals in true aperitivo fashion. Enjoy them by the handful or with an Italian Bellini cocktail to get into the summer spirit.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
It's hard to think of a better way to serve tender barbecue chicken than on a wood-fired pizza crust with melted mozzarella and Gouda cheese — it's a good thing Trader Joe's made it happen. The BBQ Chicken Pizza is a classic, and it's worthy of a spot on this list for its balanced and delicious ingredients. You can even enhance the flavor of the frozen pizza crust by brushing oil or garlic butter on top. TJ's BBQ Chicken Pizza is filling enough to satisfy your stomach without feeling heavy and greasy on the palate, making it the perfect dinner to end a long summer day.
Sparkling Coconut Water with Yuzu
Feeling thirsty? This Sparkling Coconut Water with Yuzu is criminally underrated for being so refreshing. The soft and sweet flavors of coconut pair with the floral and sour notes of yuzu in a bubbly tropical drink that you'll appreciate poolside or at the beach. It has a hint of piña colada charm, minus the alcohol (though you could certainly use it as a mixer). This coconut-yuzu beverage is best served cold, either chilled in its original can or poured over a glass full of ice. It's also a great choice for staying hydrated on hot afternoons, since sparkling water is as hydrating as flat water.
Cuban Style Citrus Garlic Bowl
The Cuban Style Citrus Garlic Bowl is Trader Joe's take on arroz con pollo. The grilled and seasoned chicken thighs are served over turmeric-yellow rice, along with peppers, cilantro, plantains, and black beans. All of these ingredients come together under a warm and zesty ginger, citrus, and garlic-based sauce that will have you reaching for these bowls every time you crave a filling yet refreshing summer lunch.
Bruschetta Sauce
Bruschetta is to Italy what pico de gallo is to North America: a cold and fresh tomato-based salsa that complements all sorts of food. Serve the fan-favorite Trader Joe's Bruschetta Sauce over plain or toasted bread, or use it to complete a charcuterie platter with mozzarella and prosciutto. It's incredibly versatile, allowing you to integrate it into other dishes or enjoy it in scoops with pita chips. And with juicy, marinated tomatoes taking center stage, this snack was practically made to be summer food fare.
Japanese Mini Taiyaki
Despite being shaped like fish, there's nothing "fishy" about the limited-edition Trader Joe's Japanese Mini Taiyaki at all. Taiyaki is a popular Japanese street food dessert that takes its shape from the lucky red sea bream. These frozen wafer pastries are filled with creamy custard and can cool you down on those extra hot and humid days. Each one is similar to an ice cream sandwich, but without the mess.
Carnival Fun Cake Fries
Is it really summer if you don't attend at least one fair or festival? Well, introverts and heat-haters rejoice: You can dig into funnel cake at home with the limited-edition Trader Joe's Carnival Fun Cake Fries. Normally, you can't make funnel cake in an air fryer with much success, but someone in the Trader Joe's test kitchen must've cracked the code. These pre-formed cake fries just need a trip in the air fryer or oven to reach peak, sweet crispiness.
Carolina Gold Style BBQ Ridge Cut Potato Chips
Carolina Gold barbecue sauce combines traditional barbecue sauce ingredients with tangy yellow mustard, and the Trader Joe's Carolina Gold BBQ Ridge Cut Potato Chips hit all the right notes to be a delicious, crispy snack. For this reason, they placed second in our ranking of Trader Joe's potato chips. They have a nice crunch and smoky, seasoned flavor that deserves to debut at any summer cookout.
Greek Spanakopita
Trader Joe's hasn't tried its hand at the summertime staple that is a Southern tomato pie, but the grocery store's Greek Spanakopita is an underrated savory pie featuring spinach and cheese baked into a warm, flaky pastry crust. It comes in a personal baking tray, so you won't have to get any dishes dirty to prepare it. All you have to do is pop the spanakopita in the oven and dig in — either with a slice in hand or cut up with a fork.
Spatchcocked Lemon Rosemary Chicken
There's no need to wait for a chicken to marinate for dinner if it's already been marinated. Fusing convenience with fresh summer flavors, the Trader Joe's Spatchcocked Lemon Rosemary Chicken is a whole, pre-cut chicken marinated in olive oil, vinegar, citrus, and herbs with lemon slices. It's best grilled or baked in the oven, but it can be served any way that you'd like. Eat it plain, slice it up over pasta, or shred it for tacos — this Trader Joe's find will help you make the perfect spatchcocked chicken with crispy skin every time.