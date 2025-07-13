The 20 Best Bargains At Trader Joe's Shoppers Never Skip
Trader Joe's is known for a lot of great things, from specialty frozen appetizers to extra-friendly employees to super cute puns in its copywriting and ads. Most importantly, though, the store is known for keeping its prices cheap without sacrificing quality. However, some deals are better than others — even at Trader Joe's — and the ones on this list are truly the best around. Seriously, you'll be hard-pressed to find any of these high-quality items at a lower price anywhere else. That's simply the magic of Trader Joe's for you.
If you're a fan of any of these items (and saving money), this is hands down, the place to get them for cheap. We rounded up 20 of the best bargains at Trader Joe's that shoppers never skip.
1. Olive oil
Olive oil is a kitchen staple, perfect for drizzling on salads or sautéing meals. At Trader Joe's, shoppers can get it for a great price. Imported olive oils, in particular, can get pricey, but not at Trader Joe's. The Imported Olive Oil Packed in Italy blends extra-virgin olive oil, and refined olive oil is a steal, going for around $9.99 for a whopping 33.8 ounce, or 1 liter, bottle. Meanwhile, at most other stores, you're getting 16 ounces for that amount of money.
Trader Joe's also sells a whole liter of pure Extra Virgin Olive Oil for only around $10.99, which, again, is quite the bargain and the lowest price you'll find anywhere. It's also high-quality, as Trader Joe's sources it from a supplier in Italy who blends together first-rate oils from Greece, Italy, and Tunisia.
2. Single greek yogurts
Greek yogurt differs from other types of yogurts in that most of the liquid has been strained from it. And, according to Trader Joe's, while many other Greek yogurt manufacturers skimp on this straining process to save money, you'll never find any false thickening processes at Trader Joe's — their Greek yogurt is as genuine as it gets. With a variety of flavors to choose from at $0.99 each, Trader Joe's is the best place around to buy your 5.3-ounce single Greek yogurts.
Plus, the flavor options at this price point truly can't be beat. Trader Joe's offers Plain Greek yogurt, Greek yogurt with honey, apricot mango, and guava passion fruit flavors, as well as the classic plain nonfat option. If you do choose to shop elsewhere, you'll be paying at least $0.50 more for a yogurt cup.
3. Chevre goat cheese
Goat cheese is perfect for those of us with a lack of tolerance for cow's milk cheese, and Trader Joe's is the place to get it from. Chevre goat cheese is tangy and soft, and you'll only pay about $2.99 for it at Trader Joe's, compared to other stores where it goes for at least $1 to $5 more.
Trader Joe's also sells a few other variations of goat cheese for $3.29, which is still lower than most other stores. The plain goat cheese is just as good as these variations, however, and a perfect addition to any charcuterie board. Fun fact: "Chevre" is actually just French for goat cheese, so really what you're really getting a great bargain on here is "goat cheese goat cheese."
4. Frozen veggies
Hands down one of the best bargains at Trader Joe's has always been the frozen vegetable options. Truly every single one of them is a deal compared to other stores, and they're always good quality (and usually tastier than other stores). Plus, the variety that Trader Joe's offers is unmatched, from a regular bag of green beans to more specialty variations, like sliced shiitake mushrooms for only around $3.49. This is the perfect example of a frozen vegetable option singular to Trader Joe's and barely offered anywhere else (and the one other place it is offered sells it for over $1 more – and doesn't even look as good).
In addition to their singular offerings, Trader Joe's also offers multiple delicious variations of the classics. There are several cauliflower rice options available, for example Mexican-Style Riced Cauliflower (~$3.79), Riced Cauliflower Stir Fry (~$3.79), and just regular cauliflower rice (~$2.29).
5. Gluten-free sandwich bread
Gluten-free sandwich bread can get pretty pricey and usually goes for a around $7 at most grocery stores at the lowest. In fact, at some stores, it gets up to nearly $10 (or more). And that's just for the white bread versions. When you start getting into multigrain territory, the prices climb even higher.
Not at Trader Joe's, though — they've got a Gluten Free White Sandwich Bread and a Gluten Free Multigrain Bread, both sold in 2-ounce bags for only around $4.99. While both are of high quality and just as good as higher-priced breads elsewhere, the multigrain version is particularly delicious bread and is packed with sprouted millet, brown rice, and oats (as well as a nice serving of protein and fiber). It may be under $5, but it certainly tastes like a $7 bread.
6. Almond Chipotle Dip
Trader Joe's is known for its variety of dips — they're certainly one of the items to buy when it's your first time at Trader Joe's. Even better, many of them are pretty cheap compared to other stores. However, there's one in particular that takes the crown as the best bargain around. The Almond Chipotle Dip at Trader Joe's is basically B*tchin' Sauce Chipotle Almond Dip light. Sure, they're not exactly the same (the Almond Chipotle Dip is thicker), but the two dips taste so incredibly similar. In fact, personally, I, a huge B*tchin' Sauce fan, was convinced they were the same thing for a long time.
Frankly, the biggest difference between Trader Joe's Almond Chipotle Dip and B*tchin' Sauce Chipotle Almond Dip is the price. The Almond Chipotle Dip from Trader Joe's is priced at about $3.49, while B*tchin' Sauce, unless it's on sale, usually starts at $6.
7. Frozen pizzas
Good quality frozen pizzas aren't cheap, and they're seemingly getting more and more expensive in grocery store freezer aisles. That said, you can always count on Trader Joe's to have high-quality specialty frozen pizzas on hand. And not only are there a lot of different types (and they're always adding new seasonal options), they're also very cheap – truly the cheapest around for what you're actually getting.
At other stores, you're paying, at minimum, $7 for a good quality frozen pizza that doesn't taste like cardboard, but that's if you're lucky — most of them are closer to $10. Not at Trader Joe's, my friend. The BBQ Chicken Pizza, Pizza Parlanno, and Gluten Free Cheese Pizza all go for about $5.49, to name a few. The Spicy Meat Pizza is just a little bit more at around $5.99, while the Margherita Pizza is only about $4.79.
8. Frozen tartes
If you're looking for a deal on a frozen find with a French flair, Tader Joe's has you covered. The luxurious frozen tartes at Trader Joe's are French-style flatbreads that are basically very thin, flaky pizzas. And like the frozen pizzas at Trader Joe's, they are also a total bargain — none of them will cost you over $6, and they are oh-so-easy to make.
There are several options to choose from. The Tarte aux Champignons is a fan favorite and is topped with mushrooms and cheeses, with an umami-like taste. It's also a steal at only around $4.79 and will easily feed two people at dinnertime (or make for a great appetizer). There's also a tomato-based version called the Tarte au Brie et aux Tomates, and a ham version called Maître Pierre Tarte d' Alsace, which is also topped with crème fraîche and caramelized onions and will run you about $5.49.
9. English muffins
There's nothing better than an English muffin (I will die on this hill), but, as of lately, like the rent, the price of the wonderful breakfast bread has become too high. Unless there's some sort of sale, you're paying at least $3.50 for a package of six. And that's on a good day. Visit a Sprouts or other specialty grocery store or, god forbid, attempt to buy a package of Dave's Killer Bread English Muffins literally anywhere and you're paying at least over $5 (and upwards of $7 on a bad day).
Enter Trader Joe's and, perhaps, one of their best bargains: The package of English muffins for $1.99. Paying only $2 for a package of English muffins is bonkers in a good way. It's hard to believe it's true when you first see it, but it is. Trader Joe's offers both white and wheat options that taste just as good, if not better, than $7 English muffins from other stores.
10. Non-dairy Oat Creamer Brown Sugar Flavor
Non-dairy coffee creamers can get pricey at other stores but remain cheap at Trader Joe's. There's always a revolving door of seasonal options coming and going, but the trusty Non-Dairy Oat Creamer Brown Sugar Flavor is a year-round staple at $1.99.
It's in a bit of a smaller package, but at this low price, it still comes out on top as one of the lowest prices around for oat milk creamers. And what makes this even more of a bargain is the quality — it is truly unmatched. This is one of the best tasting flavored oat milk creamers out there right now. While a lot of sweetened creamers can get a bit sickening or artificial tasting, this one is subtly sweet and totally delicious.
11. Feta cheese
Trader Joe's is the best place to buy feta cheese if you're looking for a great deal. An 8 ounce block of feta cheese is only about $3.79 at Trader Joe's, while at other stores, you're paying at least $5 dollars (but usually much more than that, especially at places like Sprouts or Whole Foods).
Much of the time, feta cheese comes packaged with a salted brine to keep it extra moist, but Trader Joe's does not do this. Instead, their feta cheese has a singular dry and less salty existence. This just adds to its quality — a less salted and more neutral cheese makes for a more pleasant experience. You'll want to eat more of it since it's not overwhelmingly salty.
12. Roasted garlic hummus
Trader Joe's sells smaller sizes of hummus for only around $2.49, perfect for homes of just one or two people. If you like hummus but can't eat a whole tub of it before it inevitably goes bad, this is a total game changer. Rather than wasting hummus (and money) just because you don't spend your days constantly shoving it into your mouth, pick up one of these little guys and actually finish a package of hummus for once.
There's the Creamy Dreamy Hummus, which is a traditional hummus flavor, as well as the Roasted Garlic Hummus (the true star of the show). The Roasted Garlic Hummus has been a fan favorite and Trader Joe's staple for many years (20, to be exact). It's perfectly packaged, perfectly priced, and perfectly creamy.
13. Aioli Garlic Mustard Sauce
The Aioli Garlic Mustard Sauce is a special item at Trader Joe's. First of all, there's nothing quite like it on other grocery store shelves. It's mustard, yes, but it's so much more: Garlic, oil, and egg have been added to it to create a truly unique sauce that has yet to be imitated by other brands.
There's almost a horseradish-like aftertaste to it, but nothing about this mustard sauce is overwhelming. The ingredients mix together perfectly to create a creamy masterpiece, perfect to spread on a sandwich or use as a dip. And at other grocery stores, a fancy mustard or aioli will cost you at least $6, and likely more than that. This one-of-a-kind mustard at Trader Joe's will only run you around $2.49 for a whole 9-ounce jar.
14. Jumbo pitted Greek Kalamata olives
Really, you shouldn't be shopping anywhere else for your Kalamata olives needs. At $2.99 for a whopping 12 ounce jar, Trader Joe's is absolutely the best place to get them — you're paying a little more money for half the amount (usually around 6 to 9 ounces) at most other stores. Trader Joe's has maintained this low price for their customers for many years due to a thriving and good relationship with their supplier.
These are quality olives, too. They're actually sourced in Greece, making them the real deal over competitors (who might not actually be getting their olives from the region). Best of all, they taste great — on their own as a snack or added to salads, pizzas, charcuterie boards, and pasta.
15. Charles Shaw wines
If there is one universal truth, it's that Trader Joe's keeps its wine prices so low it's almost baffling. They've long been famous for their "two-buck-Chuck" variety of inexpensive wines, and at around $3, it's easy to see why. You truly don't get cheaper than the Charles Shaw wine line-up at any grocery store, and if you're a wine person, they should (if they're not already) be a staple on your grocery list.
There are many types to choose from crisp, light-bodied white wines, like the Charles Shaw Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Grigio, to more deep and full-flavored red wines, like the Cabernet Sauvignon and the Merlot. And of course, for fans of pink wines, there's the Charles Shaw White Zinfandel with its fruity sweetness. When you buy a two-buck-Chuck at Trader Joe's, there's no guilt attached, and buying more than one is encouraged because, well, that's just smart shopping.
16. Single beers
Sometimes, you just want one or two beers, especially if it's a new beer and you don't know whether or not you'll like it. A lot of grocery stores offer a "make-your-own-six-pack" option, but a little secret about Trader Joe's is that they let you buy single beers by themselves, should you choose. Some locations do offer empty six-pack containers to fill up, but many just have you toss single beers into your shopping basket. They even allow you to open up sealed boxes of beer to take one out and buy it on its own. In my experience, sometimes an employee will even open the box for you.
Plus, the beers are all much cheaper at Trader Joe's than other grocery stores. And if you're shopping at a specialty alcohol store, single beers can be priced anywhere from $1 to $6, whereas at Trader Joe's, they don't usually go over $3 (and are usually cheaper than that).
17. Organic ground cinnamon
Seasoned shoppers always know to buy their seasonings at Trader Joe's, generally speaking. This is because seasonings are generally more affordable at the store, and this goes for both unique blends and one-ingredient types. However, one spice reigns supreme when it comes to a great bargain: cinnamon.
You won't find organic ground cinnamon anywhere else for this low of a price. At about $1.99, it beats every other grocery store option by a lot, plus it's high-quality and 100% organic, sourced straight from Saigon, Vietnam. And, sure, other grocery stores may sell regular jars of cinnamon for a lower price, but not organic, which usually costs about $3 to $7 more than the one available at Trader Joe's.
18. Chicken gyoza potstickers
The Trader Joe's frozen section is a sacred place, and the frozen appetizers in particular are a gift from the universe itself. The quality of appetizers is unmatched, the prices are generally cheaper than other stores, and the variety of foods from all over the world are amazing. In particular, the Chicken Gyoza Potstickers are a steal at $3.99 for a whole 16 ounces. At other stores, you'd pay that amount for less potstickers.
These delicious little dumplings are filled with chicken, cabbage, and onion and come fully cooked. All you have to do is pop them in the microwave for a couple of minutes and you've got yourself an easy meal (though you can also pan fry or steam them, should you choose). These potstickers in particular do taste just as good out of the microwave, which only adds to their value (because: easy).
19. Chocolate bars
Chocolate bars at Trader Joe's are a total steal and offer way more bang for your buck than other stores. Plus, there is always a variety to choose from (as well as new seasonal options added all the time).
The Dark Chocolate Lover's Chocolate Bar and the Single Origin 72% Cacao Dark Chocolate bar, for example, are both steals at about $2.49 for 3.5-ounce bars. This is compared to, say, a 3.5-ounce Ghirardelli Intense Dark bar sold at other stores for nearly five dollars. In the specialty chocolate bar category, the Milk Chocolate Bar with Corn Flakes goes for a little over $3 for a 6.3-ounce bar. Comparatively, you can get the very similar Rimmer Sport version of this chocolate bar at other stores for around the same price and half the amount of chocolate.
20. Eggs
We, as a nation, cannot stop talking about the price of eggs. No one would have guessed that this phenomenon would be such a large part of the news cycle and for so long, but it appears that it just might be a permanent fixture. Because, against all odds, eggs are still stupidly expensive in so many stores.
Eggs are not expensive at Trader Joe's, though. And while they were sort of hard to find for a while on the shelves, they are now showing up available for shoppers to once again buy at a low price. For a dozen large brown eggs, it will cost you around $5.99 at Trader Joe's, whereas you will spend close to $7 at other stores. Organic eggs are also cheaper at Trader Joe's, going for around $6.99 for a dozen, compared to upwards of $10 elsewhere.