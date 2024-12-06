Is Sparkling Water Actually Hydrating You?
Though it may seem a modern fad, the history of sparkling water dates back to an accidental discovery in the 1760s. After English scientist Joseph Priestley discovered the process of injecting carbon dioxide into water, the effervescent creation was proclaimed a health tonic. While it may no longer be used as a cure to scurvy, it's still viewed as a healthy alternative.
As an excellent replacement for sugary sodas, sparkling water has become increasingly popular amongst those looking for a more enticing hydration source than regular water and enjoy the satisfying fizz without any added calories. Still, there's a lot of online discourse on whether sparkling water is a good source of hydration; it's time to settle the score once and for all.
Contrary to the claims of rumor mills on the internet, sparkling water is as hydrating as still water. Though there is no compromise on hydrating properties, sparkling water is still more acidic than still water due to the carbonation, and citrus-flavored sparkling water can have even higher acidity levels. While a citrus-infused sparkling water could increase the risk of damage to the tooth enamel if consumed in large quantities, plain varieties are as harmless as flat water. The bottom line? If sparkling water makes for an appealing way to drink water and stay hydrated, then go for it.
Beyond a bubbly beverage
Apart from being a hydrating beverage, sparkling water also serves a purpose in cooking, baking, mixing drinks, and household tasks. The avid home chef can use it to achieve a light and fluffy batter for baked goods or as the secret ingredient to a perfectly crisp coating in a tempura dish. Alternatively, bust out your inner mixologist and wow the crowds with delicious mocktails and cocktails with flavored sparkling water. The effervescence brings a desired fizz to drinks like spritzes, mojitos, and even the classic gin and tonic. For alcohol-free creations, good-quality sparkling water can transform simple fruit juices into sophisticated beverages when mixed with bitters and garnishes.
Beyond edible pursuits, sparkling water can be your ally for your household cleaning, helping you avoid the need for harsh chemicals. The bubbles in the sparkling water help eliminate subtle fabric stains, polish jewelry, remove rust, and more. The next time you're at the grocery store, go ahead and add these multi-purpose cans of calorie-free bubbles to your shopping list.