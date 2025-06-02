The Ingredients Trader Joe's Refuses To Use In Any Of Its Food
Trader Joe's is just not like the other stores. And for most shoppers, that's why we love it. Say what you will about the notoriously overwhelming crowds or the lack of certain conventions found in most retailers — here you'll find no self checkout lanes or curbside pickup. But most of us are more than willing to put up with these absences and minor inconveniences for the long list of perks, like super low prices, unique, quirky items you won't find anywhere else, and the quaint, welcoming charm.
Something else you won't find at your local Trader Joe's are certain off-limit ingredients the store vows to keep out of any of its private-label products (which is to say, the vast majority of all items on shelves). The list of banned ingredients and additives, found on the store website, includes artificial flavors, preservatives, MSG, genetically modified ingredients, partially hydrogenated oils, and artificial colors.
So if you've been scanning labels for these common offenders at Trader Joe's — no need, as the store assures that if you see TJ's on a label, the product contains none of the above. For health conscious, curious customers who want to know more, the webpage provides further context on most of these decisions, unpacking where they come down on the "natural flavors" versus artificial and its long standing non-GMO commitment. Listed too are some notable "yeses" the store also guarantees with each private-label product — like quality ingredients, tasting panel approval, and a great price.
Trader Joe's comes down hard on certain ingredients, but should it?
Before the first modern grocery stores, shopping looked a bit simpler. Townspeople headed to the one local general store to choose between a small selection of basics — a far cry from the endless aisles and rainbow of brands, flavors, and choices greeting us today. With the wealth of options modern shoppers have comes the ability to shop with an increasingly choosy eye. Gluten-free, non GMO, no artificial anything, vegan, dairy-free, no dyes — the attributes and dietary restrictions are nearly endless.
So it's no surprise Trader Joe's takes a stab at catering to many needs with these ingredient no-nos. That doesn't mean, however, all these choices are backed by hard science. Take no MSG for example — a commonly vilified ingredient, not due to scientific fact (MSG occurs naturally in grapes, tomatoes, and cheese), but stemming from prejudice and xenophobia. The issue of being pro or anti GMOs is a heated one too, with folks of both sides making passionate arguments for or against.
Ultimately though, the choice is yours, and shoppers no doubt appreciate transparent labeling of what food does and doesn't contain. One thing all shoppers can likely agree is a big plus? TJ's sworn commitment to great prices, achieved by cutting out the middle man — so whether you're filling your cart with vegan snacks, grabbing some artificial dye-free candies, or swooping up those viral tote bags, you know you're getting a deal.