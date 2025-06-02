The Ingredients Trader Joe's Refuses To Use In Any Of Its Food

Trader Joe's is just not like the other stores. And for most shoppers, that's why we love it. Say what you will about the notoriously overwhelming crowds or the lack of certain conventions found in most retailers — here you'll find no self checkout lanes or curbside pickup. But most of us are more than willing to put up with these absences and minor inconveniences for the long list of perks, like super low prices, unique, quirky items you won't find anywhere else, and the quaint, welcoming charm.

Something else you won't find at your local Trader Joe's are certain off-limit ingredients the store vows to keep out of any of its private-label products (which is to say, the vast majority of all items on shelves). The list of banned ingredients and additives, found on the store website, includes artificial flavors, preservatives, MSG, genetically modified ingredients, partially hydrogenated oils, and artificial colors.

So if you've been scanning labels for these common offenders at Trader Joe's — no need, as the store assures that if you see TJ's on a label, the product contains none of the above. For health conscious, curious customers who want to know more, the webpage provides further context on most of these decisions, unpacking where they come down on the "natural flavors" versus artificial and its long standing non-GMO commitment. Listed too are some notable "yeses" the store also guarantees with each private-label product — like quality ingredients, tasting panel approval, and a great price.