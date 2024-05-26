Why You Can't Make Funnel Cakes And Fried Dough In The Air Fryer

If absolutely necessary, you could potentially thicken your dough or batter in order to make it more air fryer-friendly. Keep in mind, though, that there are no guarantees here. The first option could leave the recipe too dry, while the second option might still be a mess.

You can easily thicken dough or batter by adding more dry ingredients, such as flour. Flour is already a likely ingredient in your arsenal, so carefully add a little more than necessary to create a thicker dough. Some cornstarch will also do the trick. This might take some trial and error, though, because you need to make sure the batter doesn't get too dry. Cooking times might need to be adjusted, too, to account for dryer batter, so double-check at least once halfway through cooking (or every few minutes, depending on how long the cooking time is) to make sure the dough isn't getting too dried out.

A second option for air-frying fried dough is to make the batter as instructed but coat it in something firm that could help hold it together. If you're making a savory dish, potato chips or bread crumbs are a good choice, and for a sweet dish, something like cornflakes could work. Depending on the batter's consistency, though, this is a less promising route, so use your best judgment here; if the batter is far too liquid-like, this probably won't work.

