Transform Your Frozen Pizza Crust With One Simple Extra Step

Frozen pizzas are one of the easiest dinners to make. Preheat the oven, remove the pizza from the packaging, and follow the basic instructions to get to an easy dinner. But most people would agree that frozen pizzas don't have quite the same flavor that a classic delivery pizza does. While there are a number of ways to upgrade a lackluster frozen pizza, don't forget about the crust; seasoning the crust can add a whole new level of flavor to your drab dish.

These packaged pizzas are certainly a convenience, but just because they're straight out of a box doesn't mean they can't still taste fresh. Frozen pizza crust isn't nearly as fluffy or flavored as homemade dough, but there is an easy way to give it some life. Brush a little butter or oil on the crust, then season it with anything you want; garlic powder, onion power, and crushed red pepper are all great options. Or, you can take things a step further and turn it into garlic bread.