Transform Your Frozen Pizza Crust With One Simple Extra Step
Frozen pizzas are one of the easiest dinners to make. Preheat the oven, remove the pizza from the packaging, and follow the basic instructions to get to an easy dinner. But most people would agree that frozen pizzas don't have quite the same flavor that a classic delivery pizza does. While there are a number of ways to upgrade a lackluster frozen pizza, don't forget about the crust; seasoning the crust can add a whole new level of flavor to your drab dish.
These packaged pizzas are certainly a convenience, but just because they're straight out of a box doesn't mean they can't still taste fresh. Frozen pizza crust isn't nearly as fluffy or flavored as homemade dough, but there is an easy way to give it some life. Brush a little butter or oil on the crust, then season it with anything you want; garlic powder, onion power, and crushed red pepper are all great options. Or, you can take things a step further and turn it into garlic bread.
How to flavor your boring pizza crust
Adding some seasonings seems like a no-brainer, and it's probably the easiest way to go if you're looking for a quick, budget-friendly hack to elevate frozen pizza. But if you're in the mood to get creative, turn the dough into something better by making a garlic bread crust. Brush some melted butter along the crust, then add freshly minced garlic and grated Parmesan cheese. For color and flavor, finely chop some parsley (or use dried ground parsley if you don't want to put in the extra elbow grease). Once it's cooked, that crust just might taste better than the pizza itself.
If you want the crispiest possible crust and don't have a pizza oven for your frozen pizzas, you should place the pie directly on the oven rack (unless the packaging explicitly tells you not to do this). This allows the crust to cook more evenly because air can circulate underneath it. Another great way to get crispy crust: Invest in a pizza stone, which is likely going to give you the closest to restaurant-quality crust that you can get.