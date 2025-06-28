Give Chocolate-Covered Berries A Crunchy Texture In One Simple Step

While a late-night bowl of cereal can function as a delicacy of its own, cereal can actually be a useful ingredient in recipes across the board. From adding Cinnamon Toast Crunch to apple crisp to coating chicken in crushed cornflakes, all you need is a little creativity to enhance your meals with simple cereal. The same principle applies to desserts.

Chocolate-covered berries, for example, are great on their own, but the addition of some crunch is a game-changer you never knew you needed. Making chocolate-covered strawberries is easy if you use the best melting chocolate and let them harden long enough. It's one of the simplest desserts that feels upscale, and adding a layer of crunch is hardly an extra step. Pour your cereal into a plastic bag and use a rolling pin or your hands to crush the bits up until they're smaller than they were, but not quite a fine powder. After your berries are washed and dried (they can't be wet, or the chocolate won't stick!), dunk one in melted chocolate, shake off the excess, and roll it around in crushed cornflakes. Leave them to set in the refrigerator for a few minutes, and when they're all ready, you'll get a burst of berry sweetness, creamy chocolate, and satisfying crunch in every bite.