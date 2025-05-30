17 McDonald's McFlurry Flavors That Don't Exist, But Definitely Should

Among the little-known facts about the McDonald's McFlurry is that it has only been around since the '90s — decades after the chain established itself — and, here in the United States, we've only ever been given a few options as far as flavors go. There have always been M&M and Oreo McFlurries — they have stood the test of time. We had a Reese's McFlurry for a while, but it was discontinued years ago. And here and there, we'll be treated to some limited-time offerings. In May 2024, U.S. McDonald's locations sold a Grandma McFlurry to celebrate Grandma. It consisted of crunchy butterscotch candy bits (like the ones found in your grandmother's purse) and butterscotch syrup blended into vanilla soft serve. Then, last July, McDonald's gave U.S. consumers another interesting, limited-time flavor called the Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry, which was loved by some and hated by others.

But what a beautiful world it could be if we had ... more options all the time? So we imagined ourselves in charge of the McFlurry menu and conjured up some of our favorite flavors. This list is hereby a call to action: McDonald's, hear our cry and bring us these McFlurry flavors, please.