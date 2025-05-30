17 McDonald's McFlurry Flavors That Don't Exist, But Definitely Should
Among the little-known facts about the McDonald's McFlurry is that it has only been around since the '90s — decades after the chain established itself — and, here in the United States, we've only ever been given a few options as far as flavors go. There have always been M&M and Oreo McFlurries — they have stood the test of time. We had a Reese's McFlurry for a while, but it was discontinued years ago. And here and there, we'll be treated to some limited-time offerings. In May 2024, U.S. McDonald's locations sold a Grandma McFlurry to celebrate Grandma. It consisted of crunchy butterscotch candy bits (like the ones found in your grandmother's purse) and butterscotch syrup blended into vanilla soft serve. Then, last July, McDonald's gave U.S. consumers another interesting, limited-time flavor called the Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry, which was loved by some and hated by others.
But what a beautiful world it could be if we had ... more options all the time? So we imagined ourselves in charge of the McFlurry menu and conjured up some of our favorite flavors. This list is hereby a call to action: McDonald's, hear our cry and bring us these McFlurry flavors, please.
S'mores McFlurry
We'd love to have a s'mores McFlurry. Technically, this flavor of McFlurry does exist (or did, anyway, last summer) but only in Canada as a limited-time offer. But that's just silly — why shouldn't it exist all year long and why can't it also be served at U.S. McDonald's locations? The ingredients are straightforward enough: chocolate pieces, crumbled graham crackers, and marshmallows.
Sure, it makes sense that as the country where the McFlurry was invented, Canada would get special flavors (Canadians enjoy caramel popcorn McFlurries too!). But based on menu research alone, it would seem that McDonald's locations in lots of countries other than the United States have McFlurry options beyond the Oreo and the M&M McFlurrys, which are somewhat problematic). We implore McDonald's USA to step up its McFlurry game. Look to our northern neighbors as an example and put a s'mores McFlurry on your menu.
Blueberry pie McFlurry
A pie-flavored McFlurry just makes sense. Fruit pies are often served with a scoop of ice cream, and this type of McFlurry would be like having a slice of blueberry pie a la mode, except the ice cream and the pie would be combined. It would be the equivalent of ordering a slice of pie with a few scoops of ice cream at a diner and blending it together ... which is too complicated to realistically do. Do you bring the blender into the diner? What if there's no electrical plug nearby? Do you order the pie and ice cream to go and take it home to blend?
Instead, McDonald's, can you be a pal and put this McFlurry option on your menu? All you would need is some graham cracker pie crust and fruit puree. You could even use the graham cracker pieces from the s'mores McFlurry for this one. See? That's just good economical practice. It should be noted that a boysenberry pie McFlurry would also be acceptable.
Sweet cream and cookie dough McFlurry
This possible McFlurry flavor is inspired by the classic Cold Stone Creamery option of sweet cream ice cream with added cookie dough bits. Cold Stone is a staple in Tempe, Arizona, where it was founded in the late '80s by Donald and Susan Sutherland. We think McDonald's fans in the region — and elsewhere — could enjoy a nostalgic blast from the past with a sweet cream and cookie dough McFlurry.
Sweet cream is a special flavor. The name describes it pretty perfectly — compared to vanilla ice cream, sweet cream is sweeter and creamier. McDonald's vanilla soft serve could emulate the taste by blending a bit of whipped cream into the McFlurry as well as adding cookie dough bits. It would be extremely helpful if Cold Stone Creamery and McDonald's could join together to form some sort of partnership to support this extremely important flavor. That way, McDonald's could have access to the type of cookie dough that Cold Stone uses and make the McFlurry taste as authentic as possible. But, if not, regular cookie dough bits will do.
Maple pancake McFlurry
Maple-flavored items are usually a fall staple but not always commonly available year-round. This needs to change, and it needs to change yesterday because maple is one of the most comforting sweet flavors in existence. And everybody could use more comfort and sweetness in their lives. The addition of a maple pancake McFlurry could be a promising first step. It's dessert. It's breakfast. it's maple all year round.
In a perfect world, this McFlurry should contain little bits of doughy pancake pieces, maple syrup swirls, and perhaps a bit of cinnamon sugar to top it all off. If McDonald's really wanted to go all out, it could add some sea salt on top instead of cinnamon sugar, which would create the most elevated McFlurry the world (or at least the United States) has ever known. But this is the American "one topping only" McDonald's we're talking about, so we won't get our hopes up too much.
Orange creamsicle McFlurry
An orange creamsicle is a treat with a singular taste unlike any other — it's summer but in ice cream form. This is why an orange creamsicle flavored McFlurry would taste like a treat from a neighborhood ice cream truck in the summertime of our pasts.
Plenty of ice cream brands available at the grocery store have adapted an orange cream flavor, and McDonald's could certainly follow suit and simply add orange flavoring to its vanilla soft serve. However, the orange creamsicle McFlurry could up the game and take the flavor to another level with the addition of some sweet orange cream dough bits like the cookie dough bits. They could even include some sort of white chocolate in the orange dough mix to make it sweeter. Either way, this would be a special McFlurry, perfect to enjoy on a hot summer night, by the pool, or better yet — year-round.
Dark chocolate Texas sheet cake McFlurry
Even when there is a chocolate topping added to a McFlurry, it's still a mostly vanilla situation with chocolate being the afterthought. It's time for that to change, and there's no better contender to do so than the chocolate decadence of the Texas sheet cake. However, to offset the immense sweetness and make sure the McFlurry is not sickenly sugary, it would be necessary to use dark chocolate rather than milk chocolate.
This McFlurry would consist of chocolate fudge mixed into the vanilla soft serve to create a chocolate base. McDonald's already has chocolate fudge for its sundaes, so this shouldn't be an issue. Then add dark chocolate flakes and bits of chocolate cake. The end result would look a lot like one of the greatest Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams flavors in existence (and best dairy-free option it has), except in soft serve McFlurry form.
Jelly doughnut McFlurry
A doughnut-inspired McFlurry would be good for the mental health of our country. This McFlurry concoction would, ideally, be made up of vanilla soft serve, strawberry (or raspberry) jam, and a brown sugar donut crumble of sorts. However, if McDonald's just wanted to cut up donut pieces and put them in the McFlurry, that would also be acceptable. Listen up, McDonald's: Any way you want to do a jelly doughnut McFlurry is up to you. Just get it done.
And it can be done — McDonald's locations abroad have proven this by offering other doughnut-inspired McFlurrys on their menus at different times. In 2023, McDonald's Spain had a Donettes McFlurry on its menu with chocolate fudge sauce and pieces of the Hostess mini chocolate donuts. And in 2020, Australia had a Doughnut Ball McFlurry on the menu that included mini doughnut balls as well as hot fudge and Oreo pieces. Take note, McDonald's USA.
Fruity Pebbles McFlurry
One of the best parts about eating a bowl of Fruity Pebbles is what the cereal does to the milk –- it creates a fruity, sweet concoction for you to enjoy after finishing your cereal. The milk has transformed into a dessert milk of sorts; therefore, the idea of a Fruity Pebbles McFlurry is foolproof because it's just a more solid, actualized version of cereal milk portrayed in its full dessert form.
There have been a few ice cream brands that have already created a Fruity Pebbles cereal milk ice cream, but they're either hard to find or unavailable. And sure, you could just add Fruity Pebbles cereal to store-bought ice cream, but it's just not the same as that wonderful McDonald's vanilla soft serve. If only McDonald's would hear our cries and add this flavor of McFlurry to its menu — it would be so simple.
Sno-Caps McFlurry
Sno-Caps are a classic movie theater treat and have been a popular choice at concessions since the 1930s. In addition to being a great sweet to enjoy at the movies, the semi-sweet chocolate pieces covered in white nonpareils are also a favorite topping at many soft serve frozen yogurt joints. They would be the perfect addition to the McFlurry lineup at McDonald's.
Another reason why Sno-Caps should be the third permanent flavor on the U.S. McDonald's menu is that the candy itself combines the basics of the two already-available McFlurry flavors, Oreo and M&M — it's a hard chocolate candy (like M&Ms), and it's black and white in color (like Oreos). This would create a hybrid flavor of these two staples — different enough with its own personality but similar to the others that it fits right into the lineup. Aesthetically, this would make perfect sense on the McFlurry menu.
German chocolate cake McFlurry
This is another McFlurry idea for chocolate lovers, but this time, coconut and pecan are joining the party. German chocolate cake is different from regular chocolate cake as it has a coconut-pecan frosting rather than chocolate frosting. The cake flavor didn't originate in Germany, though — a guy named Sam German created a new baking chocolate in 1852, and his employer, Baker's Chocolate, named it after him. More than 100 years later, a woman in Texas sent a recipe featuring that chocolate to a newspaper, it soared in popularity, and a new cake flavor was born.
A German chocolate cake McFlurry would have chocolate fudge, cake bits, pecans, and coconut flakes, to resemble the decadent German chocolate cake. It would be reminiscent of the coconut mocha Frappuccino offered years ago at Starbucks but thicker and with more flavor. It's a tall order (so many ingredients!), but the payoff would be incredible. The coconut and pecan would add a pleasant crunchiness and offset the sweetness of the chocolate, creating, perhaps, the perfect McFlurry.
Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries McFlurry
Cereal-based McFlurry flavors are just a good idea across the board, as we've shown with the suggestion of the Fruity Pebbles McFlurry. We already know that the cereal will pair well in a McFlurry because what is vanilla soft serve if not just frozen, sweeter milk? Honestly, McDonald's could do a whole special menu of cereal-based McFlurrys for this reason alone.
Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries cereal in particular would be the perfect choice for McDonald's to begin its journey into cereal-themed McFlurrys. You'd get two flavor profiles: the sweet yet subtle corn and oat flavoring of Cap'n Crunch pieces and the fruity goodness of the Crunchberries. Not only would this be a tasty McFlurry, but it would also be incredibly beautiful to look at. Plus, the two flavors work perfectly for McDonald's customers and McDonald's as a business. The chain gets to just add one ingredient to the McFlurrys, and we, the customers, still get a variety with two flavors.
Any non-dairy option (at all)
Look, this isn't to say that McDonald's needs to start offering multiple types of non-dairy milk options — we're not trying to turn the fast food joint into a Starbucks here. But the time has come for fast food chains to start offering more non-dairy options of ice cream. Because, let's face it, many of us wish we could eat dairy-based soft serve like we did as kids but have since developed adult stomachs that don't process dairy well. It's time for McDonald's to answer the call and do what is right: Give us a non-dairy-based McFlurry.
Why should McDonald's do this? Because it already did in the United Kingdom last year. In 2024, McDonald's began offering vegan frozen desserts (in chocolate and strawberry flavors) in select locations as well as a frozen iced drink made with fruit puree called a McFreezy that is also non-dairy based. And yet, here in the United States, we get nothing, once again. This is a travesty that must be corrected. You've done it abroad, McDonald's — do not continue forsaking us across the pond.
Cinnamon roll McFlurry
There are several cinnamon roll-flavored ice creams on grocery store shelves, all of which could be used as a north star of sorts to guide McDonald's in creating the perfect cinnamon roll McFlurry. Stranger Things Scoops Ahoy ice cream has a cinnamon bun bytes ice cream flavor that incorporates cinnamon cream cheese swirls and soft dough pieces, while Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams sells a cinnamon roll ice cream made of brown sugar caramel, cream cheese, pastry, and cinnamon. Either of these would provide an excellent roadmap.
However, should McDonald's not want to go the same route as these companies, there are a couple other ways to go about creating this McFlurry. It could be made up of cinnamon sugar, dough pieces, and frosting-like swirls in its vanilla soft serve that's ranked among the best from fast food chains. However, it would also be acceptable if McDonald's just wanted to throw bits of actual cinnamon rolls into the soft serve.
Frosted animal cookie McFlurry
The nostalgia train continues down the tracks with the possible creation of a McFlurry with pink and white frosted animal cookies. These cookies are often available as a topping option at frozen yogurt places, so you know they'd be good blended up into a McFlurry. Plus, it would require adding only one ingredient (like McDonald's USA loves) and would be joining a fellow cookie (Oreo) in the available flavor lineup. It's also worth noting that frosted animal cookies are much less expensive than many of the other suggestions on this list. Creating this McFlurry is truly the least McDonald's could do.
Just imagine: A McDonald's McFlurry with crumbly pieces of pink and white frosting-coated animal cookies mixed inside. This could be the world we live in, if only McDonald's would see the light. Otherwise, we'll just have to visit a Dairy Queen, where it occasionally has a frosted animal cookie blizzard on the menu.
Red velvet cupcake McFlurry
The Halo Top brand makes a red velvet flavored ice cream, though you likely won't find this flavor on grocery store shelves in the United States. It's available in Canada, however, which is apparently where all of the perfect ice cream-based treats live. A red velvet cupcake McFlurry would be as similar to this pint of flavored ice cream as possible, as it was the most wonderful flavor loved by many. This McFlurry flavor would have a marshmallow cream swirl incorporated into it as well as red velvet cake bits (or even brownie dough or cheesecake bits).
A red velvet cupcake flavored McFlurry would, in a perfect world, be offered year-round, but if nothing else, it would make for a great seasonal offering around Valentine's Day. The incredible sweetness paired with the red coloring would be festive and delicious. We'll keep dreaming (and maybe travel to Canada to find that elusive Halo Top flavor).
Birthday cake McFlurry
Birthday cake flavored desserts are very popular, so it would make sense for McDonald's to do a birthday cake themed McFlurry ... which is probably why it already did! But, once again, it's only available in –- take a wild guess -– that's right, Canada! Again, fine, the McFlurry was invented in Canada, but can we spread the love around the world a little bit? Please, McDonald's?
The Canadian birthday cake McFlurry is a celebration of McFlurry's 30th birthday this year and contains frosted cake-flavored confetti cookie dough pieces, which is the longest ingredient to maybe ever grace the McDonald's menu. It also added a birthday cake flavored syrup to the dessert, which is slightly confusing — why is it red? In a perfect world, the birthday cake McFlurry would involve rainbow sprinkles, funfetti cake bits, and perhaps even a bit of vanilla frosting. And it would also be available everywhere instead of just its birthplace.
Matcha McFlurry
Matcha has been popular in the United States for many years in latte or tea form, but macha has become an increasingly ubiquitous dessert flavor in baked goods. Frankly, it's hard to walk several blocks in Los Angeles without passing by a cafe selling multiple matcha desserts or at least some sort of matcha latte so decadent and fancy that it's basically a dessert. Perhaps it's time for U.S. McDonald's locations to join the matcha movement. Of course, it's already been done overseas in Asian countries like Japan and the Philippines, where McFlurries featured a matcha and Oreos combo.
A matcha flavored McFlurry would certainly be a good idea. It would also be quite simple to make. Just take the vanilla soft serve and add a sweetened matcha powder of sorts. It's bound to be popular, and perhaps McDonald's could even use its newly acquired matcha powder supply to add a matcha latte to its McCafe menu — instant bestseller. Hopefully this list of McFlurry mockups will find itself in the hands of a powerful McDonald's USA figure, who can turn (at least some of) these McFlurry flavors into a reality.