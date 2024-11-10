14 Unique Toppings Your Candy Apples Need

Crunchy, sweet, and juicy all at the same time, candy apples are fun treats. They were first created in Newark, New Jersey, in 1908 when a candy maker named Willian Kolb melted cinnamon candies and dipped apples in the sticky syrup. The candy-coated apples were originally intended to be Christmas decorations, but customers wanted to try the brilliantly hued, glossy fruit. Today, candy apples are a mainstay at summer fairs and popular fall treats. They're also a fun dessert you can make at home with just a few ingredients.

Candy apples are typically dipped in liquid candy, sugar syrup, or caramel and occasionally topped with sprinkles or nuts. However, you don't have to stick to the ordinary. If you want to make superior candy apples, consider getting creative with your toppings. You can raid your pantry for tasty toppings that will add layers of flavor and texture to your candy apples or seek out interesting ingredients that will turn your run-of-the-mill candy apples into gourmet creations. Need some inspiration? These are some unique toppings that will take your candy apples from "eh" to extraordinary.