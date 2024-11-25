Loaded Cereal Makes Your Basic Bowl A Well-Rounded Breakfast

When considering how to add fiber to your cereal, fruit and nuts may be an obvious starting point. Both add a welcome textural element as well. Raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, and dried fruits are solid choices and all you have to do is toss a handful into your bowl. But don't stop there. It's time to get nutty! Nuts are high in both fiber and protein — another nutrient often lacking in popular cereals — with almonds, pistachios, pecans, and hazelnuts boasting the highest fiber content. Chia seeds, flaxseed, cacao nibs, and wheat germ are other ingredients you can use to boost your bowl with important nutrients like antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids. (If you happen to prefer porridge over cereal and milk, this list also features some of the secret ingredients that can elevate the blandest oatmeal.)

When it comes to which cereal to start with, a trip to the grocery store will confirm that you have a dizzying array of options. Consider purchasing non-sugary breakfast cereals or varieties with added protein or fiber. (For budget friendly substitutes, you can try the Trader Joe's cereals with name-brand equivalents.) Some cereals are already distinctly flavored — think the strawberry version of Frosted Mini-Wheats or Apple Cinnamon Cheerios — which you'll want to consider when adding new flavors into the mix. If you're worried about odd flavor combinations, you may want to stick with something basic like Honey Nut Cheerios or — yes — Wheaties.