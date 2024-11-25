The Best Way To Add Cereals To Cookie Dough According To Christina Tosi

Any home chef in a baking slump knows to check in on Christina Tosi for some much-needed inspiration. The James Beard Award-winning chef and owner of Milk Bar has built a baking brand based on positive vibes, DIY energy, and cookies — lots and lots of cookies. Tosi partnered with McCormick for its Cookie Quest event and contributed a recipe for candy cane pretzel bark cookies.

These minty, sweet, and salty cookies showcase her penchant for incorporating the candies and snacks around us into bigger and better baked goods. Her cookbook Bake Club demonstrates her talent for putting pantry staples to good use, especially in cookie dough, so it's no surprise that breakfast cereal often finds its way into her mixing bowl (she's the creator of Cereal Milk, after all). But how do you get those crispy flakes to play nicely with all the kneading and rolling that goes into making perfect cookies? To answer that question, Tosi spoke to Chowhound about the best ways to add cereals to your cookie dough.

"I'm a fan of making a cereal crunch," she says. To follow suit with your cereal of choice, she recommends mixing it with some melted butter, sugar, salt, and a bit of milk powder. Once that's complete, pop it in the oven for a light toasting before it goes into the dough. "It gives the cereal a louder flavor moment and texture," she notes.