Cinnamon Toast Crunch Is The Secret Weapon You're Overlooking For Mouthwatering Apple Desserts

While they're typically reminiscent of a fall dessert, apples are available year round; you can enjoy an apple pie or apple crisp any time you want. Traditionally, these treats are topped with some kind of crumb or have a crust as a base, usually made with anything from oats to graham crackers. But for a big burst of flavor without much additional effort, try incorporating Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

It's somewhat of a nostalgic cereal with a sweet, cinnamon sugar flavor that pairs perfectly with something like an apple crisp. It's also great in other sweet treats, including leveling up cinnamon rolls. The squares are small, so you can sprinkle whole pieces on top of the traditional crumb for a burst of crunchy sweetness or you can crumble them right into the topping itself and bake them into the dessert. If the topping calls for oats, you should keep them for texture purposes, but you can replace some with Cinnamon Toast Crunch. For an easy-to-make dump cake, add the cereal to the bottom of the pan to serve as the base. With a few extra ingredients, you can even turn it into a pie crust.