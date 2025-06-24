The Breakfast Classic You Need The Next Time You Make Fried Chicken

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fried chicken is one of the world's most beloved comfort foods thanks to its combination of a crispy, salty skin on the outside and juicy, tender meat inside. Many chefs have studied and experimented with ways to achieve that perfect balance, and admittedly there are a lot of mistakes you can make in the fried chicken-making process. If you're not into trying double dredging, dry brining, or other techniques to get a crispy, flavorful exterior, fear not. All you need to get a next-level crunch is a humble box of breakfast cereal.

That's right — your favorite bowl of puffs or flakes is more than just a means to start the day. Breakfast cereal brings texture, flavor, and even a little bit of nostalgia to the table. You might also be surprised to learn that a lot of different types of breakfast cereal can taste great on fried chicken, from traditional Corn Flakes or Rice Chex, to sweetened varieties like Honey Bunches of Oats and even Cap'n Crunch. The key is to think of cereal as a breading ingredient instead of something to eat with milk. Once you open up your mind to the possibilities, the entire cereal aisle will take on a whole new meaning.